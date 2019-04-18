‘A field of love’

KC throwers see influx of a dozen girls

BLOOMFIELD

Kirtland Central senior Siigrid Lii”biiNaghahi won the javelin event with a toss of 114-10 on Saturday at the 14th Annual Harry J. Hayes Invitational in Bloomfield, New Mexico.

It has been some time since a notable number of female throwers have sported Kirtland Central’s purple and gold.

Almost a dozen girls from Kirtland Central are making things happen.

Discus throwing coach Jerrold Golbe said it’s been nice to see the influx of female throwers.

“I think it’s just a group of kids who just decided, ‘We need to change the format of throwing at Kirtland,’ so they’re started to pick up things,” he said. “One thing is, they’re very coachable, and that’s always a plus.”

The team has made progress in girls’ shot put, javelin and discus over the last couple of years.

During the Harry J. Hayes meet in Bloomfield over the weekend, Kirtland Central had eight throwers in the girls’ discus event alone.

Lady Bronco senior Meagan Munoz had her best throw yet.

Munoz has been throwing for the Broncos since she was in the 8th grade and is looking to compete in the state finals next month.

“I’ve been struggling all season, so today I feel pretty good to get back to where I was last season,” she said. “Hopefully it can only go up from here.”

Golbe said Munoz is only about eight feet away from qualifying in the discus event. She also competes in the shot put.

Kirtland Central senior Megan Muñoz placed fifth overall with a throw of 31-01 at the 14th Annual Harry J. Hayes Invitational in Bloomfield, New Mexico.

He said her range has increased over the last two weeks and on Saturday she threw 95 feet, 3 inches.

Munoz finished second behind Bloomfield’s Elana Aguirre, who threw 95-4.

Munoz said she managed to bounce back from a tough meet in Aztec the day before.

“Yesterday I had a bad track meet, it wasn’t the best,” she said. “I realized I can’t put too much pressure on myself, I just have to relax and be confident, and know that I can do it. That’s what helped me today, I took a deep breath and just went.”

Niall Young, a sophomore, finished sixth in the discus over the weekend.

Young said she’s starting to feel a difference in her throwing thanks to her throwing coach.

“My coach, Golbe, has been helping me with my technique, helping me just stay positive with it,” she said. “I feel like I’m improving a lot more. I’m going to try hitting the hundreds or the 90s next year.”