Bigfoot theme draws runners to last JMI

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Just Move It runners and walkers pace themselves on the course behind Shiprock High School on Tuesday.

SHIPROCK

It took Sharon Albert a nearly 200-mile drive and a Bigfoot theme to finally get her to very first Just Move It.

Albert, who is from Shiprock and married into the Paguate Village of Laguna, returned home to Shiprock for the 27th Annual Just Move It finale held at Shiprock High School Monday evening.

The theme for the finale was Bigfoot and she said it was just what she needed to finally get to experience her first JMI.

“Bigfoot, he’s my main obsession,” Albert said. “I came all the way from Laguna to here for that.”

Albert attended the event with her son and sister, wearing one of her many Bigfoot T-shirts.

She said she thought it was the perfect opportunity to attend a JMI for the first time and to meet other Bigfoot fans.

“The enthusiasts of people that maybe they have here for Bigfoot, and the supernatural, and paranormal activity, that’s what made me come here, see, and and maybe talk to other people about it,” Albert said. “He’s the main event and second is family, just to be with people that have the same interests as I do.”

Albert was one of a handful of Bigfoot fans who showed up wearing Bigfoot T-shirts and other materials associated with Bigfoot hunters. She was also one of dozens of people who showed up for the finale of Shiprock Service Unity JMI.

Walkers and runners young and old lined up and made the trek and returned to close out the annual event.

Roberta Diswood, recreation specialist for Northern Navajo Medical Center Health Promotions, said the event and the entire JMI for the summer was a hit.

“Overall, I think it went great,” she said. “We had a lot of people come out … They enjoyed themselves.”


