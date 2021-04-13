Late-race kicks pay off for runners at Joe City

JOSEPH CITY, Ariz.

Holbrook junior Abigail Nez has something to work with.

The long-distance runner waited over a year to run in her specialty event as she placed second in the 1600-meter run at last the April 2 Joseph City Invitational. She completed the four-lap race in 6:07.07.

“It’s been a while since I’ve done this race,” Nez said when asked if she set any goals coming in. “I just wanted to see how I did today and I’m going to improve from there.”

Her time is 24th best among Division III runners as the Arizona Interscholastic Association is accepting the top 24 performers to next month’s state meet, which is scheduled for May 14 to 15 at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix.

“I made state my freshman year,” she said. “I’d like to get back to state but I need to bring my time down some more.”

In last Friday’s meet, Nez led the 1600 field for most of the race but in the final 200 meters St. Johns freshman Wilson Aubrie overtook her. Aubrie won the race in 5:56.98.

“That’s what I like to work on, which is my kick,” the Holbrook runner said.

Besides her exploits in the 1600s, Nez also anchored the 4×800 relay team to a third-place finish, which consists of Mylee Demuth, Kelly Hill, Raelle Yazzie and Nez. The Roadrunners finished the race in 11:33.92, which is 10th best in the state.

“I think I did pretty good in that race too,” Nez said. “I like doing both events and they’re something that I enjoy doing.”

The Lady Roadrunners also got a third-place finish in the 4×400 relay, completing the race in 5:34.34.

In the boys’ team, Holbrook got a second-place effort from senior Damien Clark in the 800-meter race.

“I did pretty good but I know I can do better,” said Clark, who clocked in at 2:11.90.

In the two-lap race, Clark had to work his way up as he trailed three runners with a lap to go. The Holbrook senior made his move with roughly 300 yards to go as he got his kick going.

“I felt like I had a lot left in my tank,” he said. “I just got to know when to execute the finish better next time. That’s what I have to work on.”

Clark said he’s looking forward to the rest of the track season since it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. With aspirations of qualifying for state, the Holbrook senior is looking to shave some time off his season best.

“I really want to make state,” he said. “My sophomore year I was pretty close. I was only a few seconds off.”

At press time, Clark was holding down the No. 26 spot in the 800 meters as Holbrook has four remaining meets in the season for him to move up the standings.

Clark also took part in the 4×800 relay team as they took second behind Page. The Sand Devils won the race in 8:44.47 with Holbrook clocking in at 8:58.12.

The Holbrook 4×800 squad is made up of Damon Attakai, Preston Edwards, Joshua Pack and Clark. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the state.

In the 3200, Attakai competed his race in 11:19.64, which was third best at the Joseph City Invite.

The Roadrunners also got a third-place effort from senior Kyle Jones in the 200-meter race.

Holbrook will be at the Safford Rotary Invitational on Saturday for its next meet.