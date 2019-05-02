A new kind of famous

Vlogger shows viewers the beauty of the rez

WINDOW ROCK

In September 2017, Natalie Franklin picked up her iPhone 7+ and hit “record.”

She had been watching travel vlogs on YouTube for awhile and was able to see beautiful places across the world. Thanks to these videos, the place at the top of her bucket list is Tokyo, Japan.

This got her thinking. “Bro, like, why can’t we do that?” Franklin questioned. “Why can’t we show the reservation like that?” So she decided to fill that gap and start documenting her travels across the Navajo Nation. She would travel the rez and go to all the cool places she’d never been before.

Franklin grew up in Cameron, Arizona, and wanted to showcase all the natural beauty she saw around her. “I was just, like, ‘Dang, these are super-beautiful places on the reservation that everyone else should see,’” Franklin said. “No one was doing it and I was, like, ‘Bro, I’m doing this.’”