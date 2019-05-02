A new kind of famous

Posted by | May 2, 2019 | |

A new kind of famous

Courtesy photo
Travel vlogger Natalie Franklin shows off Grand Falls.

Vlogger shows viewers the beauty of the rez

WINDOW ROCK

In September 2017, Natalie Franklin picked up her iPhone 7+ and hit “record.”

She had been watching travel vlogs on YouTube for awhile and was able to see beautiful places across the world. Thanks to these videos, the place at the top of her bucket list is Tokyo, Japan.

This got her thinking. “Bro, like, why can’t we do that?” Franklin questioned. “Why can’t we show the reservation like that?” So she decided to fill that gap and start documenting her travels across the Navajo Nation. She would travel the rez and go to all the cool places she’d never been before.

Franklin grew up in Cameron, Arizona, and wanted to showcase all the natural beauty she saw around her. “I was just, like, ‘Dang, these are super-beautiful places on the reservation that everyone else should see,’” Franklin said. “No one was doing it and I was, like, ‘Bro, I’m doing this.’”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Walz backs legislation prohibiting sport hunting of wolves

Butte physician gets 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Anchorage gathering planned to remember missing Native women

Butte physician gets 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Groups seek to 'veto' New Mexico laws by referendum

Kyle students get cultural lesson on hike up Black Elk Peak

Pacific Northwest tribal fishing bill clears US House

Appellate judges affirm tribal casino lawsuit dismissal

John Singleton's work resonated to diverse audiences

Maine Senate passes bill to ban Native American mascots

Native American group opposes draft social studies standards

New Mexico halts some drilling near Chaco Canyon

Bill making casino nights for charities lawful gets final OK

Sheriff seeks dismissal from lawsuit over anti-protest laws

Judge: Former opioid advocate can testify against industry

Arizona history project displays photos of Four Corners region

Crews dug through sewer lines. They found ancient pottery

Today in Arizona History

Federal bill to fix tribal fishing sites could become law

Gordon to form task force on missing, murdered native women

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

65.0 F (18.3 C)
Dewpoint: 23.0 F (-5.0 C)
Humidity: 20%
Wind: from the Southwest at 12.7 gusting to 23.0 MPH (11 gusting to 20 KT)
Pressure: 30.06

More weather »