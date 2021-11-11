Rez teams represent at 3A conference

PHOENIX

Monument Valley, Tuba City, and Winslow high schools made it to the Arizona 3A Conference state volleyball playoffs and competed on Saturday in the first round of the competition.

Tuba City was the first to play in the morning against Northwest Christian. The Lady Warriors was ranked No. 9 and the Lady Crusader was No. 8.

The Lady Warriors came looking for a fight and played its hardest, but Northwest Christian overtook the Warriors with its aggressive fast attacks and superb servings.

Tuba City tried to hang on but was quickly swept away by the Lady Crusaders, which came close to winning the third set, but fell short with Northwest Christian winning the set at 25-19 and claiming all the sets of the game.

During the game, Lyrissa George made one kill, one block and two digs. Trista Bennett made two blocks in the first two sets, and during the third she made three consecutive blocks during one play, earning applause from their fans and raising morale.

This was Tuba City coach Brittney Laughter’s first year of coaching and she had taken her girls to state. Although disappointed the team was stopped in the first round, she is still proud of her athletes and also thanks the fans that came out and supported them through the season.

“We started out a little slow but overall I think we improved in every set,” Laughter said. “It isn’t the outcome we wanted, but we still progressed through the season like we should have.

“There wasn’t a point that I saw when they didn’t want to win every game,” she said. “It feels great, as a first year head coach I’m excited and appreciate the effort my girls put out and I’m glad we finished in the top ten.”

Making a statement

The next team that took the stage was the Winslow Lady Bulldogs as they faced American Leadership Academy (ALA) North Gilbert’s Lady Eagles. North Gilbert was seeded No. 5 in 3A and Winslow was ranked No. 12.

In the first set, the Lady Bulldogs snatch away the first set with a close 25-23, taking the Lady Eagles off guard. ALA-North Gilbert learned to be weary though and retaliated by taking the second set, 25-12.

In the third, Winslow regained some footing and came close but lost to ALA-Gilbert North again with 25-20. In the final set, Winslow tried to keep up, but the Lady Eagles found openings to hit the ball into and won the third match 25-12. It was a loss for the Lady Bulldogs, but it wasn’t a complete rout as Bulldogs made the Eagles work for its victory.

For the game, junior Shaelene Singer made a total of 14 kills, one ace and one block. Sophomore Jaci Gonnie led the team in serves, making three aces as well as three kills. Junior Brynlee Barris led the team in defense with four successful blocks.

Winslow coach Julie Thomas was happy about her team’s performance and is certain that her team will continue the momentum into next season.

“We came out ready to play and we won the first set, that was really exciting for us,” Thomas said. “We just won one set but it was amazing to win against the number five team, to come out and push it three to one.

“I think our whole entire team wished we had won the match but I think we made a statement here,” Thomas said. “We kept building last year. In two years we have really done a lot to get here to this point and to win a set, these girls really did a lot.”

She’ll have some remaining team members for next year, but she thanks and congratulates the senior’s efforts for helping to build the team and keeping them together.

Invaluable experience

The last 3A team was Monument Valley. The first game for the fourth-seeded Mustangs was against No.13 Tanque Verde.

The Lady Hawks made the first successful points of the game, but the Lady Mustangs quickly passed them thanks to serves, team cohesion and kills. Monument Valley won the first set with 25-11, the second set 25-15 and 25-14. The Lady Mustangs were the only team to proceed to the quarterfinals later that night.

For their first game senior Aiyanna Nash led the team with five kills, three blocks and two digs.

Meanwhile senior Kayelani Maiava made four kills, two digs and three blocks. Senior Shree Yazzie had three kills, four digs and one block.

Later in a different gym, the Lady Mustangs faced ALA-North Gilbert, the same team that knocked out Winslow. Monument Valley put up a fight, but ALA-North Gilbert quickly overtook them and won the first set 25-15.

In the second set, the Lady Mustangs came close with 25-23 and then made their move winning the third set 25-20. The Lady Eagles however regained the initiative and pushed back the Lady Mustangs, winning the fourth set at 25-19 and ending Monument Valley’s run in state.

Monument Valley coach Rennell Gilmore said that the season has been amazing, especially after coming out of a pandemic and making state the next year.

Gilmore is proud of her team – all the work they put in at practice and on the court. She has seven graduating seniors this year, but has faith that the underclassman will step up and being at state will give them invaluable experience.

“Todays game was pretty tough,” Gilmore said, “the other team came out strong and we did our best adjust.

“We had a hard time doing that but all we can be proud of is that we tried,” she said. “We came from not having a season to going to state so we’re pretty proud of what we have done.

“Good job seniors,” she added. “I’m really proud of you and we’re going to miss you.”