Attention, Indigenerds!

Native Realities bringing first Indigenous comic con to ABQ

By Jason Morgan Edwards

Special to the Times

ALBUQUERQUE

Dr. Lee Francis IV (Laguna) and his cohorts at Native Realities Press will be bringing the first ever Indigenous Comic Con to the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque Nov. 18-20.

“The concept began about five years ago. There was a group of Native comic book illustrators at Phoenix Comic Con, including the wonderful Arigon Starr (Kickapoo) and Teddy Tso (Paiute), who wanted to put together the Indigenous narrative collective,” Francis explained.

“The idea was to help support Native comic book artists, creators and writers, and “really get their work out into the world.”

“I began surveying the landscape and looking at not just comic books, but video games and all the Native and Indigenous people that were doing games that were unique to their communities and culture,” said Francis.

“I thought it would be a wonderful event to get all of these wonderful Indigenerds into one location to talk about what we are doing: changing perceptions and representations of Native and Indigenous people in popular culture.”

Francis envisions a mix of the traditional comic book convention attendees: those from the older generation who started collecting comic books years ago, and fans of the more contemporary genres, which are far more interactive and entertainment-based.

