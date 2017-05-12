Chilchinbeto school regains accreditation



WINDOW ROCK

Chilchinbeto Community School has had its accreditation reinstated.

The AdvancED Navajo Nation Accreditation Council took the action on May 11.

Anselm Davis Jr., director of the AdvancED Navajo Nation Operations Office, said the school stabilized administration needs, trained certified teachers, and reviewed a plan for the school.

“Since January of this year, they have reviewed their continuous school improvement plan and operationalized it,” he said.

He said the plan creates a vision for the school, establishes a focus for curriculum, and sets a commitment to Diné culture.

The school lost accreditation on Jan. 31 before making the change that included aligning the school curriculum with Arizona College and Career Readiness Standards over recent months.

“Having been dropped from accreditation was an indicator that they weren’t meeting the standards for a functioning school,” Davis said.

Davis said the school still has room to improve but the turnaround put the school back within the standards.

“They’re not 100 percent where we want them to be, but they’re making progress to the point where we feel they should be reinstated,” he said.

Davis’s office provided a press release to the Navajo Times with a statement from the school principal.

“We are proud of our tradition of accreditation,” Principal Mary Rule said. “It demonstrates to parents and our community that we are dedicated to providing students with a quality education and that we are open to external scrutiny.

“It assures our school stakeholders that we are focused on improving learning for all students,” she said.

