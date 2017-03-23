Cleveland makes first appearance in federal court

ALBUQUERQUE

Kirby Cleveland, who was arrested for the murder of Navajo Police Officer Houston James Largo, made his first appearance in federal magistrate court Tuesday.

Because of the seriousness of the crime – the killing of a police officer – one can get a sentence of life without parole. Two attorneys were appointed by federal Magistrate Judge Karen Molzen to handle Cleveland’s defense, Dennis Kocherberger and Nikki Tapio-Brito.

Cleveland 32, who lives near Prewitt, N.M., was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office and was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on March 22.

