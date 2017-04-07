State police involved in a shooting during traffic stop 

GALLUP

A New Mexico State Police officer was involved in a shooting Friday morning in Gallup, say state police officials.

The shooting occurred during a traffic stop along Interstate 40 between milepost 18 and19 on the west side of town.

The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop about a half-mile west of exit 20, while the trooper’s police vehicle was parked further west, closer to milepost 18.

Eastbound traffic has been diverted at exit 16 in Gallup, while westbound traffic has been allowed to drive through the area.

A suspect was shot and injured. State police say the officer was not injured. No names have been released regarding the incident.

Police continue to investigate and say a statement will be issued regarding the shooting sometime later today.

