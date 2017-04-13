Lukachukai delegate concerned about bootlegging, drug selling

WINDOW ROCK

Concerns about bootlegging and drug selling in the community of Lukachukai was brought up during Monday’s Law and Order meeting.

Council Delegate Nelson BeGaye (Lukachukai/Round Rock/Tsaile/Wheatfields/Tse Ch’izhi/Rock Point) said that members of his chapters have asked him to work on amending Title 17 of the Navajo Nation Code.

“I have five chapters that are very concerned about an issue that is relevant across the Navajo Nation, which is bootlegging,” said BeGaye. “At Lukachukai we (have an) influx with bootlegging, alcohol, marijuana, different kinds of drugs, meth. We even have meth labs situated in that area.”

BeGaye drafted legislation and told the committee he could introduce the legislation that day but was hoping for input from Law and Order. The change made to the legislation by BeGaye is if anyone is caught selling alcohol or drugs they will have to pay a $5,000 fine and spend a year in jail.

Law and Order committee member Otto Tso (Tónaneesdizí) said bootleggers go through a revolving door. Aside from that, Tso spoke about a certain part in Tuba City that is dangerous known as “South Tuba,” he also commented on the dangerous of speeding on the Navajo Nation roads. Because of all this activity he agreed the policy change needs to happen.

“I came into Window Rock just to see how many police officers are out there – ádin (none),” Tso said. “There’s no sense of direction. That may be where the problem is.”

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.