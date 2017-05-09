President’s staffers move to temporary offices

WINDOW ROCK

No one likes moving but the temporary move of staff members of the Office of the President and Vice President seems to be going well.

Mihio Manus, the press officer for President Russell Begaye, said staff members are settling into their new offices in the same building and while they may not have the desks and furnishings they are accustomed to, they all have access to Wi-Fi and telephones so there has been no disruption in actual work.

The temporary move was necessary so that reroofing could be done. The staff members moved into offices that were occupied by departments within the Division of Natural Resources who have relocated temporarily to space within and near the Navajo Nation Museum.

The staff members have been told that they will be able to move back to their old offices within 30 to 45 days but the expectation is that it will probably be two months, said Manus.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.