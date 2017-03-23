Ganado’s Bob Wolk receives Arizona Republic’s Coach of the Year honor

Ganado’s boys’ basketball rose from the ashes this year.

Year after year Ganado experienced disappointing seasons. The Hornets were the doormats of the 3A North Region.

Ganado first-year coach Bob Wolk, who has 35 years of coaching experience, is responsible for guiding the Hornets into the statewide limelight in Class 3A.

Wolk worked wonders with players who never saw a winning season during their high school basketball careers.

For his outstanding season, Wolk was named Arizona Republic’s Small School (Classes 3A, 2A, 1A) Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year.

Wolk is one of three Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year finalists. Wolk has been invited to Arizona Central Sports Awards banquet in Phoenix on April 30, where the overall Coach of the Year honor will be named.

“It’s an honor, that’s hard to explain,” Wolk said. “When you look at the other honorees over the years, for me to be included and to be remembered with everyone is something I will always treasure.”

