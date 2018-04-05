1 … 2 … 3 … Go!

Kids at Ganado Intermediate swarm field in Easter egg hunt

GANADO

There were no clouds in the sky and the sun was shining on dozens of students who lined up around a large patch of grass that was still dry from the winter months.

The laughs from the children bounced off the walls of Ganado Intermediate School as they waited for the word “Go!”

The fifth graders clutched their makeshift Easter egg baskets in one hand, ready to gather as many plastic eggs as they could.

“Three! … Two! … ” the announcer for the event said over the sound system.

There was as long pause before he said, “One – go!”

Then three classes of 10- to 11-year-olds swarmed the designated Easter egg hunting area.

Less than a couple of minutes later all the energy was gone and the students returned to their teachers. It was that fast.

“It was fun!” Isiah Ivey, a fifth grader, said. “The best part was finding the golden egg.”

Isiah, 11, was only able to get five eggs, he said.

“Everyone was tripping everyone,” he said.

Isiah himself didn’t fall nor did he trip anyone, he said with a giggle.

“There were a lot eggs and there were a lot of people,” said Keeling Dawes, 10.

Keeling got over 10 eggs and one of the lucky prize eggs. He won an Easter egg basket that was fishing themed.

