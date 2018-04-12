A new tradition takes root

In Southwestern Navajo, Easter means k’e

‘AŁCHÍNÍ DAH NAHÁAZTÁANII-TÓŁÁNÍ, Ariz.

Sunday, April 1, marked the Christian holiday of Easter, summoning thoughts of dyed eggs, elaborate colors and chocolate bunnies.

But in Tolani Lake the holiday was about k’é.

“Yá’át’ééh, shimá,” said Alice Nebitsi Patrick, 80, as she greeted her 88-year-old mother by clan, Lula Mae Riggs. “Da’ eggs nábi’ninláá?”

Riggs smiled and replied, “Aoo’” and embraced her warmly.

Every year on Easter, the holiest of holidays that celebrates Jesus Christ’s resurrection, the communities of Birdsprings, Leupp, and Tolani Lake come together under one roof, explained Patrick. She is related to many of the people who attended the Easter celebration at Tółání Chapter House.

For the past two years, the event was hosted by former Miss Navajo Nation Alyson Jeri Shirley, 22, and her family. This year, Miss Southwestern Navajo, Jaden Williams, 16, joined the family.

“After Alyson became Miss Navajo she started this tradition,” Patrick said in Navajo. “A lot of people come, even out-of-towners beyond Piñon, Arizona. We like it. It gives people an opportunity to exercise and pick eggs.”

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.