Harrison family dedicates new Habitat for Humanity home

By Sam Hennigh

KMAN News Radio

MANHATTAN, Kan.

A Diné Ogden family has a new home thanks to Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity.

Herschel and Shantel Harrison along with their three children cut the ribbon on their new home dedication Saturday morning.

Shantel is from Crownpoint and Herschel is from Smith Lake, New Mexico.

Executive Director of the Manhattan Habitat chapter Josh Brewer welcomed the Harrisons into their new home during the ceremony.

“We welcome them to a wonderful, loving community here in Ogden,” he said. “This is a home that the Harrisons have contributed to building as part of their sweat equity requirement and this is a home that they’ve purchased.

“Like so many hard working families, when they reach out to Habitat for Humanity, they were not looking for a handout, they were looking for a hand up,” he said.

Herschel Harrison says he and his family are very humble and grateful.

“Last time we were here, we were having a groundbreaking and only had a foundation,” he said. “Now my family and I have a home.

“I know it was very difficult through these tough times,” he said. “We will always be thankful for the hard work put into our home. Thank you all and God bless.”

The land the home is built on was owned by the Ogden Friendship House, who donated the proceeds to build the home in honor of Tom and Gayle Bennett, who were members of the church. The home is dedicated in their honor.

The Harrisons, who are from the Navajo Nation, were presented a quilt as a housewarming gift from Pastor Diana Chapel.

“The ladies of College Avenue United Methodist Church, took some of Gayle’s fabric to make this to hang in your home,” Chapel said. ;She was a huge quilter. I know you would’ve loved her and her husband and I hope this hangs in your home for many, many years to remind you of this special day.”

In return to show their appreciation, the Harrison’s gifted members of Habitat a red star quilt from Albuquerque.

Herschel was stationed at Fort Riley in 2009 when the family made the move to the area.