Just in time for the talent show

Last-minute preparation results in successful outing for kids

WINDOW ROCK

At 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Madison Tsosie told her mother, Dedra Tsosie, that she really wanted to participate in a traditional talent show that was happening at 6.

“My grandma told me about it,” Madison, 8, said. “I wanted to show off my talent I learned at school.” Her mother got off of work at 5 pm. Then had to rush to the Navajo Nation Council Chambers to fix all the girls’ hair in a traditional Navajo bun as well as dress them in traditional clothes.

The family made it just in time to participate in the Traditional Talent Show hosted by the Navajo Nation Council. Madison enlisted the help of her twin brother and two cousins to help her do a cultural reenactment she learned at her school, Tsehootsooi Diné Bi Olta’. “Ari, she was doing the weaving,” Madison said. “Abby, I was fixing her hair and Andy he was laying down because he was the cheii.”

Ariana Crank, 9, is Madison’s cousin and was demonstrating weaving. Abigail Youvella, 5, was getting her hair brushed and fixed by Madison during the demonstration. Her twin brother Andy Tsosie, 8, was playing the role of the cheii and medicine man. While brushing her little cousins hair Madison sang a traditional Navajo song. “I sing it at school,” Madison said.

Madison’s original plan was to demonstrate corn grinding. “I was going to do the corn grinding,” she said. “But we didn’t have the stuff. So, I fixed Abby’s hair.”

