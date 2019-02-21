Select Page

No bobadils at Eastern bee as Naneelzhiin bests TCS

Posted by | Feb 21, 2019 | |

Special to the Times | Krista Allen
Ye-Shiao Tang of Tuba City Boarding School stands on the podium during the fourth-grade competition at the Navajo Times-Western Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 7 at the Greyhills High auditorium in Tónaneesdizí.

CROWNPOINT

Students from Tohajiilee Community School woke up around 4:30 a.m. to be on the bus at 6 a.m. to Crownpoint in order to participate in the Navajo Times-Navajo Nation Eastern Spelling Bee last Thursday.

This was early for TCS student Tatum Wilson, 9, who won runner-up to Autumn Trancos in the 4th grade division. The two girls went 50 rounds that lasted nearly an hour and a half.

“It felt difficult because it was hard,” Wilson said.

Four of the TCS spellers went home with awards and will be eligible to compete at the Navajo Nation Spelling Bee on March 14. There was only one TCS student, David Plater, who went home with a champion title in the 7th grade division. This is down from last year when the school took four of the five championships.


Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah

