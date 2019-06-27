Select Page

Ground broken for new Dilkon Medical Center

Posted by | Jun 27, 2019 | |

Ground broken for new Dilkon Medical Center

Courtesy photo
This artist’s rendering shows the planned Dilkon Medical Center, targeted for completion in 2022.

DILKON, Ariz.

Back in the 1970s, when Dilkon was little more than a trading post and a branding corral, a group of local elders formed a planning committee and withdrew 700 acres at the base of Dilkon Butte.

They were tired of making the all-day trip by wagon to Window Rock every time they needed any kind of services, only to be told, as often as not, “Come back tomorrow,” explained Jerry Freddie, Dilkon Chapter’s representative on the Winslow Indian Health Center Corporation’s board of directors.

Little by little, everything the elders envisioned sprang up on that 700 acres: tribal government offices, a police station, a court, a Navajo Housing Authority subdivision, a shopping center.
Everything, that is, except one of the things they wanted most: a health clinic.

To this day, Dilkonites have to drive 40 minutes to the nearest health care facility, the WIHCC, and people in the remote surrounding chapters have a much farther drive.

In a little over two years, that will be a thing of the past, like the trading post and the branding corral.

On Tuesday, ground was broken for the planned $122 million, 162,000-square-foot Dilkon Medical Center. It will have a Level 3, 24-hour emergency center, audiologist, podiatrist, dental clinic, eye care center, diabetes program, pharmacy and cafeteria, its own emergency services center and utility plant (solar panels on the roof will supply a good portion of its electricity).


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

69.0 F (20.6 C)
Dewpoint: 30.0 F (-1.1 C)
Humidity: 23%
Wind: South at 4.6 MPH (4 KT)
Pressure: 30.29

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Pre-construction work continues for South Dakota pipeline

Here's how South Dakota investigates police shootings

Mescalero Apache to offer sports betting at casino

Arizona man who hit pregnant woman with a hammer gets prison

Man wants life prison term reversed in Navajo girl's murder

Teen mom pleads guilty to child abuse after infant shot

Today in Arizona History

Juneau assembly votes to give district new Native name

Haskell University search for next president extended

Tribe's push to build casino spurs Carolinas political fight

Chaco drilling moratorium included in spending measure

Lawmakers seek to revoke Wounded Knee medals for US soldiers

Tribes to get more documents sought in Dakota Access lawsuit

Bismarck police looking for missing infant

Woman denies embezzling Abenaki federal funds

California Legislature OKs health insurance mandate

FCC proposal could boost broadband internet on tribal lands

UW-Madison erects new plaque honoring Ho-Chunk tribe

Correction: Sports Betting-States story

Petition seeks to remove statue of Revolutionary War hero