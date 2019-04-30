Native Millennial talent dominates Stage 49

Star violinist/fiddler Sage Cornelius grips the stage with electronic rock/metal/classical fusion.

ALBUQUERQUE

A new era of music was ushered in at the Gathering of Nations’ Stage 49 last weekend, with the spotlight on young, cutting-edge, business-savvy creatives.

“All of these talented people are popping up out of nowhere – it’s crazy!” said enthusiastic 27-year-old world-class violinist/fiddler Sage Cornelius, Navajo/Oneida/Potawatomi/Kickapoo.

Franklin Yazzie, lead singer for the metal band Under Exile, from Shiprock, gives it his all at Stage 49 at Gathering of Nations.

This year, emerging artists stood out, combining old styles with new, and owning their innovations, for a diverse lineup of talent that brought rounds of cheers to the outdoor music pavilion.

The common denominator was “be who you are” – unique.

Rezcoast Grizz shares powerhouse vocals and lyrics on Stage 49 with DJ Randy Boogie on beats.