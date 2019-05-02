Obituaries for May 2, 2019

Bruce Williams

BLACK FALLS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Bruce Williams, 99, of Howell Mesa, Arizona, will be held Saturday, May 4, at 12 p.m. (MDT) at the Black Falls Bible Church in Black Falls, Arizona, with Leroy Williams officiating. Burial will follow at the Black Falls community cemetery.

Bruce was born April 1, 1920, in Howell Mesa, into the Tsédeeshgizhnii (Rock Gap Clan), born for Áshiihí (Salt People Clan). He passed away April 28, 2019, in Tuba City.

Bruce served in the U.S. Army as a combat veteran during World War II and retired from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He was an avid sports fan. Bruce is survived by his sons, Wayne K. Williams, Jimmy Williams, Eli T. Williams, Allen Williams and Roy Williams; daughters, Elise J. Williams, Louise W. Shirley and Ruth A. Williams; and 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Bruce is preceded in death by his wife, Emily Redsteer Williams.

Pallbearers will be Eric Greenstone, Lawerence Begay, Michael Shirley, Brian Greenstone, Rion Williams and Brian Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Williams, Jimmy Williams, Eli Williams, Allen Williams and Roy Williams.

A reception will take place at the Black Falls Bible Church, following services.

Valley Ridge Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Winston Moses Mason Sr.

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Funeral services for Winston Moses Mason Sr., 75, of Provo, Utah, were held April 27 at the LDS Church in St. Michaels, Arizona. Interment followed in Ganado, Arizona.

Winston was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Elbowoods, North Dakota, into the Hidatsa/Mandan Tribe (Waterbuster, born for Child of Knife). He passed away April 23, 2019, in Flagstaff.

Winston attended the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, and received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Brigham Young University in Provo. He was employed in law enforcement for the Navajo Nation and San Carlos Apache Tribe. Winston was also a full-time silversmith, goldsmith and artist.

He enjoyed powwows and community service.

Winston is survived by his wife, Alberta Mason; sons, Mark Mason and Terry Mason; daughters, Carol (John) Willeto, April (Oak) Adams, and Jovanna Mason (Alan Leatham); sisters, Cerese Baker of New Town, North Dakota; and 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Winston is preceded in death by his sons, Angelo Mason and Winston Moses Mason Jr.; and parents, Carolette and Michael Mason. Pallbearers were Mark Mason, Terry Mason, Scott Baker, Blair Baker, John Willeto III, Oak Adams and Quanah Parker.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jack Morgan Silversmith

SANDERS, Ariz. — A memorial service for Jack M. Silversmith will be held Saturday, May 4, at Sanders-Valley High School in Sanders, Arizona, with Ben Silversmith officiating. A reception will be held following the service.

Jack was born April 12, 1941, in Fort Defiance, into the Táchii’nii Naasht’ézhí (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan).

He passed away April 16, 2019, in hospice at home with family in Albuquerque. Jack was an Air Force veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He was an active member for two more years after his honorable discharge in 1980.

After leaving military service, he served as vice president and councilman for Houck Chapter during the late 1980s to early 1990s. After politics, he did truck driving for many years until retirement.

Jack is survived by his spouse, Bettie Silversmith; sons, Joel, Arlis and Kevin Silversmith; granddaughter, Maia V. Silversmith; and sisters, Leona Curtis and Winnie Frank.

Jack is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Peterson; and brother, Jim Peterson.

The Silversmith family would like to thank everyone for their condolences and prayers during their time of bereavement.

Shirley A. Yazzie

GANADO, Ariz. — Funeral services for Shirley A. Yazzie, 70, of Cornfields, Arizona, will be held today, May 2, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Ganado, with Peter Yazzie officiating. Burial will follow at the Ganado cemetery.

Shirley was born June 8, 1948, in Cornfields, into the Naaneesht’ézhi Táchii’nii (The Charcoal Streaked Division of the Red Running Into the Water Clan), born for Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass—Jemez Clan). She passed away April 27, 2019.

Shirley received an associate’s degree in early childhood education and retired from the Navajo Nation Head Start as a teacher. She also worked at Karigan Child Care and Sage Memorial Hospital Day Care Center as a care provider.

Shirley enjoyed reading her bible, sewing, crocheting and spending time with family and grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Shirlene L. Attson and Charlene M. Begay; brothers, James H. Begay, Harry Lee Begay Sr., Jackson H. Begay and Victor M. Begay Sr.; sister, Lorna M. Begaye; and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Hosteen and Margaret A. Begay; brothers, Thomas Begay, Francis Begay, Harry H. Begay, Lee Harold Begay, Jerry L. Begay, Jameson A. Begay and Richardson Begay; and sisters, Marie Jim and Nellie Rose Begay. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Begay, Corey L. Attson, Jeffrey Begay, Ryan Begay, Irvin L. Attson and Jesse James Kenneth. Honorary pallbearers will be James H. Begay, Harry Lee Begay Sr., Jackson H. Begay, Victor Begay Sr., Christopher Begay, Philbert Begaye and Delbert Begaye.

A reception will take place at the Cornfields Chapter House, following services.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Conroy Naville Tso

CHINLE — Funeral services for Conroy Naville Tso, 29, of Kayenta, will be held Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at the Chinle Potter’s House with Pastor Artie Aragon officiating. Burial will follow at the Chinle community cemetery.

Conroy was born July 19, 1989, in Fort Defiance, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). He passed away April 26, 2019.

Conroy attended Rough Rock Community School in Rough Rock, Arizona, and was employed by Wal-Mart in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was a fine artist who enjoyed drawing and painting.

Conroy is survived by his common-law wife, Charlotte Gray; sons, Joshua and Jacob Tso; parents, Felecia Mariano-Bronston and Calvin Tso Jr.; brother, Dexter Tso; sister, Vanessa Thayer; and grandparents, Geno and Irene R. Bahe of Nazlini, Arizona.

Conroy is preceded in death by his sister, Vestina Tso; uncle, Alphonso Mariano; and grandparents, Joe Andy Mariano and Isabel Sherry Mariano.

Pallbearers will be Lukas Adams, Delford Mahuse, Bradford Barlow and family members. Honorary pallbearers will be Dexter Tso, Joseph Mariano, Desi Thayer and Geno Bahe.

Reception to be announced. Desert View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Alice Rose McFadden

GALLUP — Funeral services for Alice Rose McFadden, 75, were held April 27 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the Nahodishgish Family Plot at Dalton Pass in Crownpoint.

Alice was born Oct. 11, 1943, in Crownpoint, into the Biih bitoodnii (Deer Spring Clan), born for Áshiihí (Salt People Clan). Her nali is Áshiihí; chei is Biih bitoodnii. She passed away April 24, 2019, at the Genesis McKinley Health Care Center in Gallup.

Alice attended Standing Rock Middle School and Sherman Indian High School. She married Richard F. McFadden from Selma, Kansas, and worked at Tony’s Pizza in Selma, and later became a homemaker in Kansas and New Mexico.

Alice is survived by Pauline Morgan and Frank Garfield Jr. Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. McFadden; sisters, Mary Lee Morgan, Lucy Thompson and Marlene Arviso; brothers, Sam Lee and Frank Lee; mother, Esther Morgan; and father, Frank C. Garfield.

Pallbearers were Frank Garfield Jr., Jared Griffith, Clarence Morgan, Jimmy Morgan, Maurice Sherriffee Jr. and Irvin Thompson.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Sarah S. Johnson

GALLUP — Funeral services for Sarah S. Johnson, 95, will be held today, May 2, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Funeral Home in Gallup, with Minister Mary L. Draper officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Sarah was born Sept. 19, 1923, in Toadlena, New Mexico, into the Tsenahabilnii (Sleeping Rock Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into Water Clan). She lived in Tohlakai, New Mexico, and was a member of the Bahastl’ah (Twin Lakes) Chapter. She passed away April 27, 2019, in Gallup. Her Navajo name was “Zonnie.”

Sarah did not have formal school education and was a traditional knowledge holder. She was a homemaker and Navajo rug weaver. She also was a sheepherder as a young lady. She was a traditional herbalist and was skilled in sewing and cooking.

Sarah is survived by her sons, Thompson K. Johnson and Tom K. Johnson Jr.; daughters, Elouise Johnson, Louise Johnson, Laura Johnson and Thelma J. Brown; and over 33 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Sarah is preceded in death by her husband, Tom K. Johnson Sr.; and her children, Bernice Johnson, Thomas K. Johnson, Toney K. Johnson Sr., Ella Johnson and Tommy K. Johnson.