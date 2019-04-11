Not just ‘jocks’

Not just ‘jocks’

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Page Lady Sand Devil girls’ wrestlers after receiving their certificate at the 2019 Navajo Times Winter All-Stars awards in Shiprock on Monday. Left to right are Sharmayne Crank, Latasha Slim, Shantel Manymules, and Leah Reed.

All-Stars hope to come back to Rez as health professionals

SHIPROCK

Hey, moms and dads! Want your kids to go into the medical profession? Steer them toward sports.

Of 15 Navajo Times winter sports All-Stars interviewed at the awards ceremony here Monday, seven said they want to go into a medical profession.

It makes sense when you think about it … athletes tend to get injured more often than teenagers who spend most of their time on the couch playing video games, which would give them more contact with medical professionals. Plus they learn a lot about how the human body works, from personal experience.

Window Rock High sophomore Ardale Livingston says he’s put on 25 pounds since he started wrestling two years ago and, from the looks of him, it’s solid muscle.

“I love seeing the improvement in my body,” said Livingston, who doesn’t know yet what he’s going to study but hasn’t ruled out the health professions.

Krystal Benally, who plays point guard for the Tohatchi basketball team, also said playing sports has gotten her interested in how the body works, and it’s helped her get over her natural shyness as well. She’s hoping to study sports medicine.


