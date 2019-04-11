April proclaimed as sexual abuse, harassment month

Posted by | Apr 11, 2019

April proclaimed as sexual abuse, harassment month

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Dottie Lizer, left, and Pheflia Herbert-Nez sign the proclamation that designates April as “Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Awareness Month” as President Jonathan Nez, right, and Delegate Amber Crotty, center, look on.

WINDOW ROCK

When first lady Phefelia Herbert-Nez and second lady Dottie Lizer took up their new positions, they also established a list of priorities.

Among them were domestic violence, missing and murdered Indigenous women and human trafficking.

In an effort to highlight these issues, they and President Jonathan Nez on April 5 signed a proclamation proclaiming April as “Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Awareness month.”

“One in two Native women are sexually assaulted,” said Lizer. “That’s high compared to the national average, which is one in six. This brings to light how evident it’s here on the Navajo Nation. We are here to really bring the awareness and the prevention to Navajo, because we need that.”

During the signing, Jonathan and Phefelia Nez and Lizer were surrounded by delegates Amber Crotty and Charlaine Tso and employees from the Division of Social Services and Strengthening Families Program.


About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

