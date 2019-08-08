Walking the canyon ‘like a mountain goat’: Matriarch, WWII veteran, remembers days herding sheep

Posted by | Aug 8, 2019 | |

TUCSON

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

Sophie Yazzie holds a picture of herself as a Women’s Army Corps technician.


Sophie Yazzie is turning 105. These days, the World War II veteran, originally from Chinle, spends her time watching birds play at her daughter’s home in Tucson.

Despite living in “Little Phoenix,” since 2013, its bright light and fast-paced lifestyle never grew on the matriarch.

Before becoming one of the oldest veterans, the oldest female veteran in the Arizona – and one of the top four oldest Native American female veterans in the country – Yazzie, a Women’s Army Corps Technician Grade 4, grew up herding sheep and tending to the family’s crops in what she calls “the best place on the rez” — Canyon de Chelly. Yazzie, who is Kinyaa’áanii, was originally named Awéé’ Yázhí. She eventually changed her name to Sophie Denet Bia.

She was born in 1914 by her mother, Nora. At the time of her birth, World War I had begun. The Navajo rug was world famous and churro sheep wool had cornered the world market at that time, too. Her biological father died when she was a baby. Her mother remarried, to a man named Denet Bia, who became her stepdad. Yazzie graduated from Wingate Boarding School in 1934 with 12 girls and 22 boys.

Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

85.0 F (29.4 C)
Dewpoint: 46.0 F (7.8 C)
Humidity: 26%
Wind: West at 9.2 MPH (8 KT)
Pressure: 30.20

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

MGM sues over federal approval of tribal casino deal

Oklahoma tribe gets US disaster designation following storms

Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video

8 charged in Florida with $5M theft from casino

Colville reservation wildfire growing, prompting evacuations

Former tribal council member gets probation for casino theft

Michigan tribe awarded $700K for food distribution center

Lawsuit says rancher, manufacturer caused Oregon wildfire

Minnesota appeals court blocks key permit for PolyMet mine

Black leaders support preserving controversial mural

Wilderness advocates question Idaho Fish and Game airstrip

Signs for missing, murdered native women go up in Wyoming

Navajo weavings donated to Farmington Museum

Tribe files formal request for hearing on pipeline expansion

Ground broken for $350M casino resort in Arkansas

Health problems linger after beer sales end in Nebraska town

Woman accused of stealing money from safe reaches plea deal

Boise High School eyes changing mascot name

Bill would expand health care options for Native veterans

Nevada lake poised to become great restoration story