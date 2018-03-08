First shareholder rep for Naat’áanii Corp. OK’d

WINDOW ROCK

It’s taken seven months but the first Naat’áanii Development Corporation shareholder representative has been confirmed.

After Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signed the resolution approving the newly established investment business Naat’áanii Development Corporation in July, appointing and confirming shareholder representatives was supposed to take only six weeks, according to Juan Massey, executive staff assistant at the time. But it has taken substantially longer than expected. And during a Feb. 22 Naabik’yati Committee meeting, only one of two appointed candidates was confirmed.

“We passed this last summer and we were already chartered as a tribal charter but no one did nothing until we got the Section 17 ratification done,” said Resources and Development Committee Chair Alton Joe Shepherd. “Now everyone wants to move on it. We should’ve been doing these appointments a long time ago.”

Included in the five shareholder representatives will be Begaye and Speaker LoRenzo Bates. The other three will be chosen by Begaye and Bates, with each appointing one individual of their choice, leaving one appointment to be made by mutual agreement. And with election season underway, time is running out for appointments by the present administration.

Through mutual agreement, Rueben Mike was recently appointed and confirmed by Naabi. He has an extensive résumé that consists of working for Raytheon Missile Systems, Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Company, and Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise, among others.

