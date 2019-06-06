Lineman who grew up without electricity installs it for others

Posted by | Jun 6, 2019 | |

Lineman who grew up without electricity installs it for others

Special to the Times | Krista Allen
Julian Todcheenie, Diné, volunteered with the Light Up Navajo project recently.

By Krista Allen
Special to the Times

MARGARET ARCH-WHITE MESA, Ariz.

At one of the first houses the Light Up Navajo crews connected to power in mid-May, the customer was so excited she bought a cake for them.

The next day, the customer bought them a birthday cake, said Nolan Brimhall, the five-man crew foreman for Arizona Public Service, who spent a week in Western Navajo installing electricity for Diné families.

“One of the moms of one of the (customers) we (energized), she had a plaque of her daughter a long time ago –– like 20 years ago — and said that she’s going to get power and she finally got power 20 years later,” Brimhall said. ““She came in and she had tears coming down her cheeks,” he said. “That was awesome to get to see that.”

Brimhall says he and his crew every morning woke up, ate breakfast, and talked about their experience the day before, shared stories, and always ended the morning with how grateful they are to power homes in the Navajo Nation, where one of the his crew members, Julian Todacheenie, grew up before working for APS. Todacheenie, who is Tsénjíkíní, born for Tsi’naajínii, has worked for APS for 17 years.

He returned home with the crew on May 12 and helped connect Diné homes to the grid, which he didn’t grow up with, along with running water, when he was a child. “I think it’s great,” said Todacheenie, who relates to the families who live an off-grid life and knows the challenges. “It’s overwhelming when you see families turn on their switches and have power.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

A Few Clouds and Breezy

78.0 F (25.6 C)
Dewpoint: 27.0 F (-2.8 C)
Humidity: 15%
Wind: Southwest at 20.7 MPH (18 KT)
Pressure: 30.03

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Arizona governor OKs school voucher fix for Navajo children

Chickasaw Nation governor, son elected to 4-year term

Mining company denies Nez Perce Tribe pollution allegations

Officials look to fill New Mexico Sen. John Pinto's seat

Man accused in Pine Ridge slaying expected to plead guilty

Navajo Nation reviews spending after proposing $167M budget

Mining company denies Nez Perce Tribe pollution allegations

Montana's Missing Indigenous Persons task force named

Woman indicted in fatal Menominee reservation crash

Cherokee actor helping tell the story of the West in films

Man accused in Pine Ridge slaying expected to plead guilty

Woman who drove car in fatal shooting gets 31/2 years

Ducey down to 3 days to sign or veto 52 remaining bills

Wyoming tribes reach agreement over misspent federal money

Oklahoma Creeks renew lawsuit over Alabama casino

ACLU of Alaska settles religious rights lawsuit

US land managers shift position on Chaco protection bill

Today in Arizona History

Authorities: Man sought in double shooting in Show Low

New report finds 56 missing Indian women in Washington