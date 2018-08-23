New shopping center welcomed by Ganado
GANADO, Ariz.
City residents take grocery stores for granted. For rural folks on the Navajo Nation, having one in their town can make the difference between an all-day excursion just to put dinner on the table and a quick trip for a couple of items.
The new Lowe’s Shop & Save at Burnside Junction is a welcome development for people like Stephen Dale of Steamboat, Arizona, who used to have to travel 100 miles round-trip to Window Rock for anything that wasn’t available at the local convenience store. It’s still a 20-mile jaunt each way, but “it makes a big difference,” said Dale, who was browsing the aisles Tuesday. “I can find anything I want here.”
Leonard Begay is from Tuba City, the largest town on the rez and home to several shopping centers, but he can sympathize with the rural folks. “It’s a wonderful store,” he said while grabbing a few things for the road. “I can see how it would be good for this community.”
