Bates in minor traffic accident

, August 23, 2018

WINDOW ROCK

On Wednesday morning, Speaker LoRenzo Bates was involved in a minor vehicle accident.

LoRenzo Bates

The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 491 and Indian Service Route 5, Navajo Nation Chief of Police Phillip Francisco said. This is between Newcomb and Littlewater, New Mexico.

The accident is still under investigation. Bates was transported to a hospital for minor injuries that were not life threatening, said Francisco. He was on his way to the Naabik’iyátí’ Committee meeting in Window Rock, according to a press release.

“He’s doing fine,” Jared Touchin, public information officer for the speaker’s office, said in a phone interview. “I’ve been talking to him all morning.” Bates was expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday.

The Naabik’iyátí’ Committee meeting went on as scheduled. “We ask for your prayers and support for speaker and his family at this time,” Touchin said in the press release.


About Author

Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah