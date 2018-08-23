Bates in minor traffic accident

WINDOW ROCK

On Wednesday morning, Speaker LoRenzo Bates was involved in a minor vehicle accident.

The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 491 and Indian Service Route 5, Navajo Nation Chief of Police Phillip Francisco said. This is between Newcomb and Littlewater, New Mexico.

The accident is still under investigation. Bates was transported to a hospital for minor injuries that were not life threatening, said Francisco. He was on his way to the Naabik’iyátí’ Committee meeting in Window Rock, according to a press release.

“He’s doing fine,” Jared Touchin, public information officer for the speaker’s office, said in a phone interview. “I’ve been talking to him all morning.” Bates was expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday.

The Naabik’iyátí’ Committee meeting went on as scheduled. “We ask for your prayers and support for speaker and his family at this time,” Touchin said in the press release.