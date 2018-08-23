S. Koreans, eco worker fast-track glove factory plans

CHURCH ROCK, N.M.

With foreign investors and using an empty building, the establishment of a glove manufacturing business is on course.

For nearly a decade the building between the Red Rock Incubator and Fire Rock Casino has been empty. Although there had been plans to use the building, politics and other issues caused those possibilities to dwindle until they died. Sharlene Begay-Platero, with the Navajo Nation’s project development office, has had lofty dreams for the vacant building.

A couple of times she was able to get a tenant but they never followed through.

But she pitched her idea to Dong Jin Yoon and a partnership was made. “We did a presentation on April of last year,” said Begay-Platero.

“I said I have a facility and that’s how it began.” More work must be done and Begay-Platero met with Vice President Jonathan Nez and got the ball rolling.