Albert Hale passes of COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK

Albert Hale, the second president of the Navajo Nation, died Tuesday of complications of COVID-19. He was 70.

In a political career marred by allegations of misspending, an extramarital affair and an arrest for allegedly driving under the influence (the charge was later dropped), Hale always seemed to land on his feet.

After resigning from the presidency after being indicted on charges of accepting kickbacks and misusing government property in 1998, Hale came back to politics in 2004 when he was appointed by Gov. Janet Napolitano to fill the Arizona State Senate seat vacated by Jack Jackson Sr. He was elected to the office in 2008.

In 2011, after terming out in the Senate, he was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives and served two terms.

Hale was a proponent of Arizona’s tribes getting their fair share of the transaction privilege tax, and compensation for uranium mining on tribal lands.

As chairman of the Navajo Nation Water Rights Commission, he was instrumental in negotiating the San Juan River Basin Water Rights Settlement with the state of New Mexico, which brought water to many Navajo communities.

Hale was born in Ganado, Arizona, in 1950 and raised in Klagetoh.

He liked to tell the story of the late Annie Wauneka shaming him into continuing his education when she caught him playing hooky one day.

It must have worked, because after graduating from Fort Wingate High School, he went on to earn a bachelor’s of science degree from Arizona State University and a juris doctor from the University of New Mexico School of Law.

After going into private practice for a while, he was appointed as a judge pro tempore for the Laguna Pueblo courts. His next appointment was as assistant attorney general and special counsel to the Navajo Nation Council.

He had been president of the Navajo Nation Bar Association and a member of the New Mexico State Bar Association.

Hale was Áshiihí born for Tódích’íi’nii. His maternal grandparents were Hónágháahnii and his paternal grandparents were Kinya’áanii.

“Throughbout his lifetime, he demonstrated his love and compassion for our people through his service and all of his great contributions as president of the Navajo Nation and as a member of the Arizona Senate and House of Representatives,” said President Jonathan Nez in a statement. “He was known by many as ‘Ahbihay’ and always greeted everyone with a smile and shared his humor with all. He stood strong on many issues and left the world a better place than he found it.”

Stated Speaker Seth Damon, “The Navajo Nation prays for the family and relatives of our leader, Hon. Albert Hale. As a former president of the Navajo Nation, he is remembered for his service and dedication to the Navajo people, which continued beyond the borders of the Nation when he was called to represent our district in the Arizona Legislature.

“We recognize his positive contributions to the development of numerous initiatives that have advanced the causes of Navajo people both at home and abroad.”

Hale’s family released the following statement:

“The Hale family appreciates the outpouring of prayers and condolences for our mighty leader Albert Hale. The Navajo Nation knew him as Ahbihay but we knew him as a loving and supportive dad and husband.

‘He deeply cared for our Diné Nation and people. His contributions were immense and we know that his work as a leader and lawyer impacted so many lives. We will carry on and honor his legacy as a leader and traditional man.”

Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a proclamation calling for all flags on the Navajo Nation to be flown at half-staff beginning on Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 6, in honor of Hale.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday, Feb. 3.