Gallup Walmart to close for one day due to coronavirus

WINDOW ROCK

The Walmart Supercenter in Gallup will close for one day in an effort to help “curb the impact” of the coronavirus that has caused the lockdown of the city since last Friday.

Walmart spokeswoman Tiffany Wilson said in an email the store will close from Wednesday and reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m.

“As an essential business and a member of the Gallup community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items during this unprecedented time,” Wilson said. “We also understand this community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19. Health officials are working hard to curb the impact of this pandemic and we want to be a part of the solution.”

Outgoing Gallup Mayor Jack McKinney on Friday requested New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to lockdown the city because the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was climbing at an alarming rate.

Grisham granted the request under the Riot Control Act. The emergency shutdown was for three days and this was extended to Thursday when newly sworn-in Mayor Louis Bonaguidi asked Grisham to extend the lockdown.

During the lockdown, businesses within city limits were required to open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. The extension allows them to stay open until 8 p.m.

Roads into the city are blocked off by State Police, who are restricting all traffic except essential workers, semi-trailers and those who show proof of residency.

The extended lockdown expires on Thursday at 12 p.m.

As of Tuesday evening, the number of confirmed cases in McKinley County is 1,274 with 25 deaths, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

Wilson said a company specializing in decontaminating enclosed structures was going to “sanitize the store.”

“When the store reopens on Thursday, we will continue to conduct associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with face masks and gloves,” Wilson said. “We will continue working closely with the governor and local health officials and adjusting how we serve the community, while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”