Number of cases now at 1,197 with 44 deaths
WINDOW ROCK
The number of coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation rose to 1,197 and 44 deaths as of Saturday evening – 70 since Friday’s report.
There were also 4,075 negative tests.
In Arizona, Navajo County had 321 cases; Apache, 187; and Coconino, 206.
In New Mexico, McKinley County had 261 cases; San Juan, 168; Cibola, 14; Socorro, 13; and Sandoval, 13.
In Utah, San Juan County had 14 cases.