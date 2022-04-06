Education Briefs | Sophomore becomes mentor for rez robotics teams

FLAGSTAFF

Alicia Rose Clouser, a sophomore at Coconino High, joined the Coconuts Robotics Team in the fall of 2020. Even through the coronavirus pandemic, she continued to stay dedicated to her teammates, competing and meeting via Zoom.

Clouser’s passion for STEM education led her to become a mentor for young budding robotics teams in the Navajo Nation. Her dedication and enthusiasm are why she earned a dean’s list finalist. Her determination is an example that Indigenous women can succeed in any STEM opportunities.

The team recently won the Arizona regional by earning the Engineering Inspirational Award that qualifies them for the world championships in Houston.

Clouser believes that everyone, everywhere, anytime, should be able to participate in science, technology, engineering and math education, and its opportunities.

“I want to show my peers, family, and future generations that a STEM career is possible, so I’ve dedicated my time to mentoring teams on the reservation and advocating for STEM education to our Arizona representatives,” Clouser said. “This passion led me to win the dean’s list award, a highly competitive award in first robotics.”

Clouser is Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Kin?ichíi’nii (Red House People Clan).

Clouser has a Go Fund Me page for trip expenses to the world championships at https://gofundme.com/f/help-navajo-teen-trip-to-worlds-first-robotics

Northwest High honor rolls

SHIPROCK — Northwest High School announces the following students who made the honor roll for the third quarter.

Principal Honor Roll: Marcus Benally, 9th grade; Mikaylee Castillo, 10th grade; Kyla Franklin, 8th grade; Milykah Hosteen, 7th grade; and Nanahbah Teller, 9th grade.

A-B Honor Roll: Alexis Ball, 8th grade; Ethan Begay, 8th grade; Tania Begaye-Chiquito, 11th grade; Tamika Benally, 12th grade; Kyle Chino, 7th grade; Karen Dan, 12th grade; Nizhoni Dean, 7th grade; Kiyrinzo Deel, 8th grade; Katelyn Descheeny, 8th grade;

Deja George, 8th grade; Makaila George, 9th grade; Shayden Hatathle, 7th grade; Aden Hayes, 11th grade; Tyler Henderson, 12th grade; Khaleafa Hosteen, 8th grade; Sidney James, 8th grade; Jolijah Jim, 12th grade; Darius Johnson, 8th grade; Raven King, 11th grade;

Kaden Lapahie, 7th grade; Rylan Lee, 7th grade; Alaina Mark, 11th grade; Abbagaile McDonald, 8th grade; Nicholas Moses, 9th grade; Destenie Nakai, 8th grade; Jakody Poyer, 7th grade; Madisyn Redhouse, 8th grade; and Keeyanna Yoe, 7th grade.

San Juan Regional Science and Engineering Fair winners

FARMINGTON – The 35th annual San Juan Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held March 1 through March 5, and 10 schools and 52 students from San Juan County participated.

Winners are as follows.

Junior Category (6th to 8th grades): 1st place, Odin McMinn, Hermosa Middle; 2nd place, June Loukinas, Tibbetts Middle.

Senior Category (9th to 12th): 1st place, Kinvel Binas, San Juan College High; 2nd place, Willam Burris, San Juan College High; 3rd place, Tamarron Austin, Navajo Preparatory; 4th place, Tymerah Chischilly, Navajo Preparatory.

Overall winners

Senior Division: 1st place, Lia Wilford, Navajo Preparatory; runner-up, Jordyn Begay, Navajo Preparatory.

Junior Division: 1st place, Odin McMinn, Hermosa Middle; runner-up, June Loukinas, Tibbetts Middle.

Elementary Division: 1st place, Kaidence Archuleta, Ladera del Norte Elementary; 2nd place, Avery Garrett, Northeast Elementary; 3rd place, Breklyn Christensen, and Mollie Crum, Ladera del Norte Elementary; honorable mention, Cage Garrett, McKinley Elementary.

Junior Division category winners

Behavioral Science: 1st place, Scarlett Burns, Hermosa Middle; 2nd place, Kyra Tilden and Orie Lowe, Tse Bit Ai’ Middle.

Biology: 1st place, Emily Boognl, Hermosa Middle; 2nd place, Cloie Vendetti and Lyla White, Mesa View Middle; 3rd place, Kaitlyn Begay, Tse Bit Ai’ Middle.

Chemistry: 1st place, Lucy Melvin, Hermosa Middle; 2nd place, Beatrice Cedro, Tse Bit Ai’ Middle; 3rd place, Diana Gonzalez and Yareli Borundi, Mesa View Middle.

Engineering: 1st place, June Loukinas, Tibbetts Middle; 2nd place, Collin Smouse and Zach Teran, Mesa View Middle; 3rd place, Anthony Benally, Kailyn Martin and Matieuss Begaye, Tse Bit Ai’ Middle.

Environmental Science: 1st place, Odin McMinn, Hermosa Middle; 2nd place, Kanani Jim, Tse Bit Ai’ Middle; 3rd place, Taylor Charleston, Tse Bit Ai’ Middle.

Senior Division category winners

Animal & Social Science: 1st place, Opal Mohs, Navajo Preparatory; 3rd place, Aicel Bueno, San Juan College High; honorable mention, Jakob Corley, Navajo Preparatory.

Biology: 1st place, Kinvel Binas, San Juan College High; 2nd place, William Burris, San Juan College High; 3rd place, Dominique Henderson, Navajo Preparatory; honorable mention, Tamarron Austin, Navajo Preparatory.

Engineering; 1st place, Lia Wilford, Navajo Preparatory; 2nd place, Jordyn Begay, Navajo Preparatory; honorable mention, Bente Mull and Isaace Greer, Farmington High.

Environmental Science: 1st place, Haylei Redhouse, Navajo Preparatory; 2nd place, Hailey Thomas, Navajo Preparatory; 3rd place, Kandis Antonio, Navajo Preparatory; honorable mention, Tymerah Chischilly, Navajo Preparatory.

Special Awards

The following awards are sponsored by organizations to promote scientific research in their fields. Each organization develops criteria for its awards.

Office of Naval Research, Navy Science Award: Beatrice Cedro, Tse Bit Ai’ Middle; June Loukinas, Tibbetts Middle; Lia Wilford, Navajo Preparatory; Tymerah Chischilly, Navajo Preparatory.

U.S. Air Force: Opal Mohs, Navajo Preparatory.

American Meteorological Society: Kandis Antonio, Navajo Preparatory; Tymerah Chischilly, Navajo Preparatory.

American Psychological Association: Opal Mohs, Navajo Preparatory.

ASM Material Education: Lia Wilford, Navajo Preparatory.

Association for Women Geoscientists: Mya Benally, Navajo Preparatory.

Lemuelson Foundation Early Inventor Prize: Odin McMinn, Hermosa Middle.

Mu Alpha Theta Best Use of Math Award: Jordan Begay, Navajo Preparatory.

U.S. Metric Association: William Burris, San Juan College High.

NASA Earth System Science: Mya Benally, Navajo Preparatory.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: Kandis Antonio, Navajo Preparatory.

RICOH Sustainable Development: Lia Wilford, Navajo Preparatory.

Stockholm Junior Water Prize: Tymerah Chischilly, Navajo Preparatory; Kyra Lee, Navajo Preparatory; Mya Benally, Navajo Preparatory.

USAID Science Champion: Tymerah Chischilly, Navajo Preparatory.

Climate Change New Mexico: Odin McMinn and Haylei Redhouse, Navajo Preparatory.

National Geographic: Jordyn Begay, Navajo Preparatory.

Regeneron Biomedical Science: William Burris, San Juan College High.

Society for In Vitro Biology: Kinvel Binas, San Juan College High.

State Science Fair qualifiers

The following students qualified to participate in the New Mexico State Science Fair in Socorro, New Mexico, on April 1 and 2.

Hermosa Middle students Lucy Melvin, Scarlett Burns, Odin McMinn, and Emily Boognl.

Mesa View Middle students Cloie Vendettie, Lyla White, Zach Teran, and Collin Smouse.

Navajo Preparatory students Lia Wilford, Jordyn Begay, Opal Mohs, Haylei Redhouse, and Hailey Thomas,

San Juan College High students Kinvel Binas and William Burris.

Tibbetts Middle student June Loukinas.

Tse Bit Ai’ Middle students Beatrice Cedro, Orie Lowe, Kyra Tilden, and Kanani Jim.

SJC Week of the Young Child

FARMINGTON– The San Juan College Child and Family Development Center invites everyone to celebrate the Week of the Young Child. The public is invited to attend these events, including our community workers event Wednesday, April 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Parking Lot P. First responders and other local agencies will meet the kids and show off their vehicles. The St. Jude Trike-a-Thon fundraiser is Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., in Parking Lot Q.

Kids will ride bikes around a course to raise money for St. Jude Hospital.

Information: 505-566-3688.