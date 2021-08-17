Education Briefs: Nurse donates $10K to Diné College

TSAILE, Ariz.

Joy Shannon Reich, a public health nurse, donated $10,000 to Diné College to provide financial assistance for students enrolled in the school of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in pursuit of bachelor’s degrees.

Reich has worked as a nurse on the Navajo Nation since 1965.

“Our headquarters were in Winslow, Arizona, and we – or I – drove out daily onto the reservation for clinics, home visits in hogans, immunizations and other things,” Reich said.

For the home visits, she traveled with a driver and interpreter.

“This was a memorable time for me,” she said.

Ten students will be selected for the Joy Shannon Reich Scholarship. The students will receive $1,000 for the 2021- 22 academic year.

The college’s Office of Financial Aid will distribute the award in two payments.

Applications can be downloaded online through Award Spring, or requested from Diné College’s Office of Financial Aid.

Diné College offers minor in Native studies

TSAILE, Ariz. — Diné College is offering its first minor program in Native American studies beginning this fall.

The minor will focus on indigenous communities, analysis of colonialism and Native self-determination. This minor complements all bachelor’s degree programs at the college.

Christine Ami, an associate professor, said the minor will help students understand how indigenous communities pursue self-determination despite termination and assimilation projects.

“This means that students will evaluate the manners in which their disciplines have failed to include Native peoples,” she said. “This minor is about evoking Native self-determination.”

Information: Office of the Registrar, registrar@dinecollege.edu, 928-724-6633

San Juan College requires masks indoors

FARMINGTON – In alignment with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, San Juan College is requiring that masks be worn at all indoor locations.

The requirement went to effect, Monday, Aug. 9.

The indoor mask requirement applies to all classrooms, labs, meeting rooms, college vehicles and other spaces, and to all faculty, staff, students, and visitors to San Juan College campuses.

Individuals must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth when inside SJC buildings.

However, those who are vaccinated may remove their masks indoors if they are alone in a classroom, office or cubicle and there is a minimum of six feet of distance from the nearest person. Those who are not vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors.

While the vaccine is strongly encouraged, San Juan College does not currently require that all employees and students be vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics are currently being organized to be held on campus this fall.