Select Page

Tso appointed Diné College regent

Posted by | Mar 28, 2019 | |

LOS ANGELES

Diné College | Bernhardt Dotson

New Diné College Board of Regents member Daniel Tso is sworn in by board President Greg Bigman at the Shiprock campus board meeting.

When Daniel Tso was sworn in last January as a member of the Navajo Nation Council, he may have set a record for having the longest comeback in Council history.

Tso, who served on the Council from 1987 to 1995, came back 24 years after stepping down to work for the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry.

In another instance of déja vu, he was sworn in as a member of the board of regents for Diné College after serving as a board member there in the 1980s. The biggest change from then to now? No question, he said: “The workload is much more now.”

Tso served on the Council at a time when members were grappling with operating under a new system of government, converting from the chairmanship-type government to the more modern three-branch government. What he brings to the table now, he said, is institutional memory, something that officials for the Council say is greatly needed as its members tackle many of the same issues today that Council delegates discussed more than a quarter-century ago.

Tso admits that his decision to come back into public life in 2018 began the same way it did back in the 1980s: with members of his chapter and nearby chapters asking him to serve.

Rate:

About The Author

Bill Donovan

Bill Donovan has been writing about the Navajo Nation government since 1971 and for the Navajo Times since 1976. He is currently semi-retired and is living in Torrance, California, and continues to report for the Navajo Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Bill lets North Carolina tribe offer sports, horse betting

Tribes urge US to put off oil, gas leases near sacred sites

Audit: Indian Affairs agency misspent funds on gift cards

School officials say wrestlers' dance was insensitive

Montana tribe recognition bill passes US House

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians signs harvest agreement

Tlingit Code Talkers feted in Alaska for World War II role

New Mexico school bus driver admits to driving intoxicated

Minnesota regulators stand by Line 3 pipeline approval again

ATV protest rider accuses government of 'jiggery-pokery'

Flooding hits South Dakota American Indian reservation hard

Proposals sought for reuse of LA's landmark Southwest Museum

Montana bill to help missing persons investigations stalls

Panel to review Indian Health system's treatment of children

Navajo Nation searches for funding to replace decrepit jails

New Mexico senator, conservationist won't run again in 2020

Wisconsin DNR ready to set 2019 elk quota of 10 - five available to Chippewa

River Raisin battlefield park to begin construction in 2020

University of Utah law school to get first female dean

Nevada, Utah tribes join protest against plutonium shipments

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

67.0 F (19.4 C)
Dewpoint: 7.0 F (-13.9 C)
Humidity: 9%
Wind: from the West at 18.4 gusting to 24.2 MPH (16 gusting to 21 KT)
Pressure: 30.13

More weather »