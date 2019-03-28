Navajo Times winter sports All-Stars

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Chinle’s Nikayla Wagner grapples with Monument Valley’s Miah Johnson at the Arizona Division I Section IV tournament in Winslow, Arizona on Saturday.
Princess Altisi, Aztec
Makayla Munoz, Aztec
Nikayla Wagner, Chinle
Anjane Chee, Chinle
Ashley Reeves, Chinle
Angelina Hernandez, Coconino
Neveah Young, Gallup
Arionna Chicharello, Ganado
Tristian Martinez, Grants
Yele Aycock, Miyamura
Nancy Rodriguez, Miyamura
Shandiin Largo, Miyamura
Kaylen Leleiwi, Miyamura
Jennifer Alcott, Monument Valley
Lorilee Begay, Monument Valley
Latasha Slim, Page
Shantel Manymules, Page
Sharmayne Crank, Page
Leah Reed, Page
Destiny Magdaleno, Pinon
Jozannah Coochymptewa, Pinon
Zhoniba Belone, Shiprock
Rain Begay, Tuba City
Brooke Williams, Tuba City
Jiiniibah Redhorse, Window Rock
Meredith Mitchell, Window Rock
Melayna Patton, Wingate
Maliyah Chee, Winslow
Rory Lassiter, Winslow
File photo
Farmington’s Kiiyani Anitielu grabs the rebound away from PV’s Hallie Blackie during the New Mexico Class 5A quarterfinal game in Albuquerque.
Dawnique Ganadonegro, Alamo Navajo
Devanie Cosay, Alchesay
Jada Sanchez, Alchesay
Samantha Quigley, American Leadership Academy
Brittany Sandoval, Aztec
Autumn Nelson, Baboquivari
Evelyn Young, Baboquivari
Halle Payne, Bloomfield
Stacey Begay, Chinle
Grayce Claw, Chinle
Candace Vandever, Crownpoint
Erin Etsitty, Crownpoint
Alyssa Herrera, Cuba
Brooke Vigil, Dulce
Lauryn Vigil, Dulce
Jordan Vasquez, Farmington
Kiiyani Anitielu, Farmington
Gracelyn Nez, Flagstaff
Sheridan Edgewater, Flagstaff
Angel Wright, Fort Thomas
Kyia Haws, Fort Thomas
Ashley Antone, Gallup
Kamryn Yazzie, Gallup
Jayla McIntosh, Ganado
Michelene Coleman, Ganado
Madison Chappell, Holbrook
Megan Cummings, Holbrook
Matehya Aberle, Holbrook
Jaeda Honani, Hopi
Tiajhae Nez, Kirtland Central
Tatelyn Manheimer, Kirtland Central
Siigrid Liibilnaghahi, Kirtland Central
Kourtney Lewis, Magdalena
Kahia LaMothe, Many Farms
Malia Ukestine, Miyamura
Autumn Enote, Miyamura
Briana Gillis, Monument Valley
Tayla Nez, Monument Valley
Kaylin Bedoni, Monument Valley, Utah
Jamika Nelson, Monument Valley, Utah
Ervianne Cly, Monument Valley, Utah
Jordan Louis, Navajo Pine
Aiona Johnson, Navajo Prep
Tiana Sandoval, Navajo Prep
Hailey Martin, Navajo Prep
Shoshanna Begay, Newcomb
Myka Taliman, Page
Mikala Benally, Page
Camryn Nockideneh, Page
Lanae Billy, Piedra Vista
Hallie Blackie, Piedra Vista
Elaina Watson, Piedra Vista
Maurie Daniels, Pine Hill
Hazel Begay, Pine Hill
Cheyenne Harrison, Pine Hill
Amaya Yazzie, Pinon
Aaliyah Nez, Red Mesa
Jessica Simpson, Red Mesa
Cassidy Duncan, Red Mountain
Destiny Duncan, Red Mountain
Kennedi Chapman, Rehoboth
Jasmine Pablo, Rehoboth
Christin Bahe, Rock Point
Lara Begay, Rock Point
Ranisha Begay, Rock Point
Beyonce Cutter, San Carlos
Alyssa Martin, San Carlos
Marlena Yazzie, Santa Fe Indian School
Iris Emery, Santa Fe Indian School
Hunter Garcia, Santa Fe Indian School
Evette Lansing, Shiprock
Ali Upshaw, St. Michael
Star Anderson, St. Michael
Jaya Huma, Saguaro
DeAnn Howe, Thoreau
Jalena Begay, Thoreau
Audrey Harrison, To’Hajiilee
Krystal Benally, Tohatchi
Cameron Tsosie, Tohatchi
Lakoda Jim, Tsé Yi’ Gai
Tianalee Jim, Tsé Yi’ Gai
Larissa Yazzie, Tuba City
Jayda Chee, Tuba City
Valiyah Yazzie, Valley
Nizhoni James, Valley
Ranona Nez, Valley
Daan Filfred, Whitehorse
Shundean Begay, Whitehorse
Jordan Murphy, Whitehorse
Jana Solee, Window Rock
Asia James, Window Rock
Danielle Belone, Wingate
Justine Butterfield, Winslow
Kylie Begay, Winslow
Brianna Little, Winslow
File photo
Aztec’s Hunter Medina celebrates his New Mexico Class 4A 145-pound championship win over Belen’s Martin Ammons. Medina won by decision, 15-2.
Cesario Hernandez, Alchesay
Cody Candelaria, Aztec
Hunter Medina, Aztec
Christian Robison, Aztec
Jaren McBride, Aztec
Garrett Birzer, Aztec
Bode Wooley, Aztec
Caleb Varzeas, Aztec
Luke Whitley, Bloomfield
Adan Benavidez, Bloomfield
Gerald Wiza, Bloomfield
Robbie Taylor, Chinle
Ashriel Pouncy, Chinle
Aslan Pouncy, Chinle
Joseph Baca, Gallup
Kaedyn Malcom, Gallup
Blake Wallace, Gallup
Tony Shirley, Ganado
Shawndiin McCray, Ganado
Johnathan Naef, Grants
Devon Wilson, Grants
Dante Norberto, Farmington
Cirrail Allison, Farmington
Zackary Small, Farmington
Taeoma Frank, Farmington
Terrell Kinlicheenie, Joseph City
Jarryd Pollard, Kirtland Central
Isaac Thomas, Kirtland Central
Ian Thomas, Kirtland Central
Dominique Benally, Kirtland Central
Drake Guerrero, Miyamura
Rhys Seller, Miyamura
Seanmatthew Garcia, Miyamura
Brad Moreno, Monument Valley
Matthew Tuni, Monument Valley
Troy Adams Begay, Monument Valley
Tanner Tsinigine, Monument Valley, Utah
Fernando Morales, Monument Valley, Utah
Kaleo Atene, Monument Valley, Utah
Brandon Begay, Newcomb
Zachery Ruiz, Page
Kimball Begay, Page
Cheyenne Richardson, Page
Kyle Baker, Piedra Vista
Julian Jaramillo, Piedra Vista
Calvert Tsosie Jr., Pinon
Ira Spence, Pinon
Albert Mike, Whitehorse
Amos Nocki, Whitehorse
Shawny Sam, Window Rock
Ardale Livingston, Window Rock
Kierian James, Wingate
Tristen James, Wingate
Michael Densmore, Winslow
File photo
Alchesay senior Tyreck Cosay attempts to maneuver around a Scottsdale Christian Academy player during the Arizona 2A championship game in Glendale, Arizona in late February.
Kellen Parrish, Alchesay
Tyreck Cosay, Alchesay
Malachi Harris, Alchesay
Scott Apachito, Alamo Navajo
Dravin Yazzie, Alamo Navajo
Corey Endfield Blue Ridge
Darren Burnette, Blue Ridge
Rogelio Gonzalez, Bloomfield
Cooper Burbank, Chinle
Angelo Lewis, Chinle
Jason John, Chinle
Preston Olney, Coconino
Jacob Begay, Coconino
Kordell McMillian, Crownpoint
Kobe Short, Farmington
Troy Yazzie, Flagstaff
Malachi Rogers, Fort Thomas
Brad Johnson, Fort Thomas
Lane Uentillie, Ganado
Quincy Smith, Gallup
Quinn Atazhoon, Gallup
Robert Burries, Globe
Cory Chee, Globe
Zaden Salabye, Greyhills
Steven Baker, Hopi
Jihad Nodman, Hopi
Brock Dowdy, Kirtland Central
Andrew Tso, Many Farms
Richard Campbell, Many Farms
Gabe Lee Jr., Miyamura
Noah Nells, Miyamura
Andrew Sheppard, Monument Valley
Morias Holiday, Monument Valley
Ben Lee, NACA
Keishawn Nez, Navajo Pine
Thomas Montanez, Navajo Prep
Ian Whitehorse, Navajo Prep
Treston Yazzie, Navajo Prep
Deondre Begay, Newcomb
Deontay Begay, Newcomb
Shannon Bitsilly, Newcomb
Deion Johnhat, Newcomb
Gabe Gomez, Page
Justin Salabiye, Page
Jonah Holiday, Page
Isaac Payne, Piedra Vista
Johnny Segay, Pinon
Hunter Pipkin, Red Mesa
Quentin Friday, Red Mesa
Allen West, Rehoboth
Nate Ebright, Rehoboth
Isaac Salabiye, Rock Point
Eronimo Hummingbird, Rock Point
Adrian Johnson, Rock Point
Lewis Ironshell, San Carlos
James Bridges, Santa Fe Indian School
Ethan Roanhorse, Santa Fe Indian School
Jaden Aguino, Santa Fe Indian School
Tyler Peters, Shiprock
Shannon Dale, Shiprock
Nathaniel Milford, St. Michael
Cordell Platero, Thoreau
Orin Chacho, Thoreau
Donovan Saunders, Thoreau
Justin Leonard, Tohatchi
Byren Chee, Tohatchi
Rayshawn Whitney, Tohatchi
Douglas Whitehorse, Tsé Yi’ Gai
Ferrell Chavez, Tsé Yi’ Gai
Jeremiah Byjoe, Tuba City
Ty Engle, Tuba City
Marquette Thompson, Valley
Marcellus Barney, Valley
Lanedon Bob, Whitehorse
Deondre Benn, Whitehorse
Burk Williams, Window Rock
Trevor Herbert, Window Rock
Adrian Destea, Window Rock
Trevor Morgan, Wingate
Emerson Begay, Wingate
Myles Whitehair, Wingate
Parrish Miller, Wingate
Darius James, Winslow
Landers Shelendewa, Zuni