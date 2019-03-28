Navajo Times winter sports All-Stars

WINDOW ROCK

As I have previously stated the selection process for the Navajo Times All-Stars is quite taxing and cumbersome.

With dozens of nominations to go through, the vetting process becomes excruciating.

And with the number of teams and individual wrestlers making a deep run in their respective brackets this past winter season, the selection process became that more difficult.

Nonetheless, with the help of my colleague Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi, we present this year’s class of All-Stars.

As always, we will honor these individuals in a ceremony on Monday, April 8, at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center on the campus of Shiprock High School.

The doors will open an 9 a.m. for this free event and we encourage all of the All-Stars to bring their uniform top for a photo session.

With it being one of our largest All-Stars class, it’s important that we start as early as we can with the photo shoot.

Girls wrestling

Girls basketball

Boys wrestling

Boys basketball Chinle’s Nikayla Wagner grapples with Monument Valley’s Miah Johnson at the Arizona Division I Section IV tournament in Winslow, Arizona on Saturday. Princess Altisi, Aztec Makayla Munoz, Aztec Nikayla Wagner, Chinle Anjane Chee, Chinle Ashley Reeves, Chinle Angelina Hernandez, Coconino Neveah Young, Gallup Arionna Chicharello, Ganado Tristian Martinez, Grants Yele Aycock, Miyamura Nancy Rodriguez, Miyamura Shandiin Largo, Miyamura Kaylen Leleiwi, Miyamura Jennifer Alcott, Monument Valley Lorilee Begay, Monument Valley Latasha Slim, Page Shantel Manymules, Page Sharmayne Crank, Page Leah Reed, Page Destiny Magdaleno, Pinon Jozannah Coochymptewa, Pinon Zhoniba Belone, Shiprock Rain Begay, Tuba City Brooke Williams, Tuba City Jiiniibah Redhorse, Window Rock Meredith Mitchell, Window Rock Melayna Patton, Wingate Maliyah Chee, Winslow Rory Lassiter, Winslow Farmington’s Kiiyani Anitielu grabs the rebound away from PV’s Hallie Blackie during the New Mexico Class 5A quarterfinal game in Albuquerque. Dawnique Ganadonegro, Alamo Navajo Devanie Cosay, Alchesay Jada Sanchez, Alchesay Samantha Quigley, American Leadership Academy Brittany Sandoval, Aztec Autumn Nelson, Baboquivari Evelyn Young, Baboquivari Halle Payne, Bloomfield Stacey Begay, Chinle Grayce Claw, Chinle Candace Vandever, Crownpoint Erin Etsitty, Crownpoint Alyssa Herrera, Cuba Brooke Vigil, Dulce Lauryn Vigil, Dulce Jordan Vasquez, Farmington Kiiyani Anitielu, Farmington Gracelyn Nez, Flagstaff Sheridan Edgewater, Flagstaff Angel Wright, Fort Thomas Kyia Haws, Fort Thomas Ashley Antone, Gallup Kamryn Yazzie, Gallup Jayla McIntosh, Ganado Michelene Coleman, Ganado Madison Chappell, Holbrook Megan Cummings, Holbrook Matehya Aberle, Holbrook Jaeda Honani, Hopi Tiajhae Nez, Kirtland Central Tatelyn Manheimer, Kirtland Central Siigrid Liibilnaghahi, Kirtland Central Kourtney Lewis, Magdalena Kahia LaMothe, Many Farms Malia Ukestine, Miyamura Autumn Enote, Miyamura Briana Gillis, Monument Valley Tayla Nez, Monument Valley Kaylin Bedoni, Monument Valley, Utah Jamika Nelson, Monument Valley, Utah Ervianne Cly, Monument Valley, Utah Jordan Louis, Navajo Pine Aiona Johnson, Navajo Prep Tiana Sandoval, Navajo Prep Hailey Martin, Navajo Prep Shoshanna Begay, Newcomb Myka Taliman, Page Mikala Benally, Page Camryn Nockideneh, Page Lanae Billy, Piedra Vista Hallie Blackie, Piedra Vista Elaina Watson, Piedra Vista Maurie Daniels, Pine Hill Hazel Begay, Pine Hill Cheyenne Harrison, Pine Hill Amaya Yazzie, Pinon Aaliyah Nez, Red Mesa Jessica Simpson, Red Mesa Cassidy Duncan, Red Mountain Destiny Duncan, Red Mountain Kennedi Chapman, Rehoboth Jasmine Pablo, Rehoboth Christin Bahe, Rock Point Lara Begay, Rock Point Ranisha Begay, Rock Point Beyonce Cutter, San Carlos Alyssa Martin, San Carlos Marlena Yazzie, Santa Fe Indian School Iris Emery, Santa Fe Indian School Hunter Garcia, Santa Fe Indian School Evette Lansing, Shiprock Ali Upshaw, St. Michael Star Anderson, St. Michael Jaya Huma, Saguaro DeAnn Howe, Thoreau Jalena Begay, Thoreau Audrey Harrison, To’Hajiilee Krystal Benally, Tohatchi Cameron Tsosie, Tohatchi Lakoda Jim, Tsé Yi’ Gai Tianalee Jim, Tsé Yi’ Gai Larissa Yazzie, Tuba City Jayda Chee, Tuba City Valiyah Yazzie, Valley Nizhoni James, Valley Ranona Nez, Valley Daan Filfred, Whitehorse Shundean Begay, Whitehorse Jordan Murphy, Whitehorse Jana Solee, Window Rock Asia James, Window Rock Danielle Belone, Wingate Justine Butterfield, Winslow Kylie Begay, Winslow Brianna Little, Winslow Aztec’s Hunter Medina celebrates his New Mexico Class 4A 145-pound championship win over Belen’s Martin Ammons. Medina won by decision, 15-2. Cesario Hernandez, Alchesay Cody Candelaria, Aztec Hunter Medina, Aztec Christian Robison, Aztec Jaren McBride, Aztec Garrett Birzer, Aztec Bode Wooley, Aztec Caleb Varzeas, Aztec Luke Whitley, Bloomfield Adan Benavidez, Bloomfield Gerald Wiza, Bloomfield Robbie Taylor, Chinle Ashriel Pouncy, Chinle Aslan Pouncy, Chinle Joseph Baca, Gallup Kaedyn Malcom, Gallup Blake Wallace, Gallup Tony Shirley, Ganado Shawndiin McCray, Ganado Johnathan Naef, Grants Devon Wilson, Grants Dante Norberto, Farmington Cirrail Allison, Farmington Zackary Small, Farmington Taeoma Frank, Farmington Terrell Kinlicheenie, Joseph City Jarryd Pollard, Kirtland Central Isaac Thomas, Kirtland Central Ian Thomas, Kirtland Central Dominique Benally, Kirtland Central Drake Guerrero, Miyamura Rhys Seller, Miyamura Seanmatthew Garcia, Miyamura Brad Moreno, Monument Valley Matthew Tuni, Monument Valley Troy Adams Begay, Monument Valley Tanner Tsinigine, Monument Valley, Utah Fernando Morales, Monument Valley, Utah Kaleo Atene, Monument Valley, Utah Brandon Begay, Newcomb Zachery Ruiz, Page Kimball Begay, Page Cheyenne Richardson, Page Kyle Baker, Piedra Vista Julian Jaramillo, Piedra Vista Calvert Tsosie Jr., Pinon Ira Spence, Pinon Albert Mike, Whitehorse Amos Nocki, Whitehorse Shawny Sam, Window Rock Ardale Livingston, Window Rock Kierian James, Wingate Tristen James, Wingate Michael Densmore, Winslow Kellen Parrish, Alchesay Tyreck Cosay, Alchesay Malachi Harris, Alchesay Scott Apachito, Alamo Navajo Dravin Yazzie, Alamo Navajo Corey Endfield Blue Ridge Darren Burnette, Blue Ridge Rogelio Gonzalez, Bloomfield Cooper Burbank, Chinle Angelo Lewis, Chinle Jason John, Chinle Preston Olney, Coconino Jacob Begay, Coconino Kordell McMillian, Crownpoint Kobe Short, Farmington Troy Yazzie, Flagstaff Malachi Rogers, Fort Thomas Brad Johnson, Fort Thomas Lane Uentillie, Ganado Quincy Smith, Gallup Quinn Atazhoon, Gallup Robert Burries, Globe Cory Chee, Globe Zaden Salabye, Greyhills Steven Baker, Hopi Jihad Nodman, Hopi Brock Dowdy, Kirtland Central Andrew Tso, Many Farms Richard Campbell, Many Farms Gabe Lee Jr., Miyamura Noah Nells, Miyamura Andrew Sheppard, Monument Valley Morias Holiday, Monument Valley Ben Lee, NACA Keishawn Nez, Navajo Pine Thomas Montanez, Navajo Prep Ian Whitehorse, Navajo Prep Treston Yazzie, Navajo Prep Deondre Begay, Newcomb Deontay Begay, Newcomb Shannon Bitsilly, Newcomb Deion Johnhat, Newcomb Gabe Gomez, Page Justin Salabiye, Page Jonah Holiday, Page Isaac Payne, Piedra Vista Johnny Segay, Pinon Hunter Pipkin, Red Mesa Quentin Friday, Red Mesa Allen West, Rehoboth Nate Ebright, Rehoboth Isaac Salabiye, Rock Point Eronimo Hummingbird, Rock Point Adrian Johnson, Rock Point Lewis Ironshell, San Carlos James Bridges, Santa Fe Indian School Ethan Roanhorse, Santa Fe Indian School Jaden Aguino, Santa Fe Indian School Tyler Peters, Shiprock Shannon Dale, Shiprock Nathaniel Milford, St. Michael Cordell Platero, Thoreau Orin Chacho, Thoreau Donovan Saunders, Thoreau Justin Leonard, Tohatchi Byren Chee, Tohatchi Rayshawn Whitney, Tohatchi Douglas Whitehorse, Tsé Yi’ Gai Ferrell Chavez, Tsé Yi’ Gai Jeremiah Byjoe, Tuba City Ty Engle, Tuba City Marquette Thompson, Valley Marcellus Barney, Valley Lanedon Bob, Whitehorse Deondre Benn, Whitehorse Burk Williams, Window Rock Trevor Herbert, Window Rock Adrian Destea, Window Rock Trevor Morgan, Wingate Emerson Begay, Wingate Myles Whitehair, Wingate Parrish Miller, Wingate Darius James, Winslow Landers Shelendewa, Zuni