Guest Column: I do not date due to school, family, faith, friends July 12, 2018

By Taishiana Tsosie

SELINSGROVE, Pa.

As a Navajo woman, I can never casually date and that’s totally fine. A Navajo girl’s resolution to dating: Don’t do it, jiní.

I am that convinced at 19 years old I can never have a relationship. This is why I am convinced. My priorities include school, family, faith, and friends – almost exactly in that order too. I go to college about three plane rides across the country. That is not cheap, nor is it easy. If my family cannot simply visit me, then there is no way a supposed boyfriend would either.

My family does not condone dating at this point in my life. It is also hard for them to share me with people who are not family. I’m not kidding.

If I get to hang out with my best friend (who is like another grandchild to my grandmother), I’m required to tell everyone who I am with. I gotta alert my mom, grandma, aunts, sisters, and uncles if I will be gone more than two hours.

Lastly, my friends and dear homies will be hurt if I chose a guy over them in any way. I will get shade (a rude attitude) if I had time to give to a male, rather than spend time with them. I will be scolded and sad for a while. Plus, whoever can accept all of this, you get a cookie and my number because, damn, you a keeper.