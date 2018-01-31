2-month-old left in car overnight dies

GALLUP

Navajo Nation Police are investigating the death of a two-month-old infant who died early Wednesday after reportedly being left in a car overnight in freezing temperatures.

The parents, whose names have not yet been released, lived on Crestview Road west of Gallup on tribal land.

They called emergency personnel in Gallup about 6 a.m. and said they had forgotten and left their baby in a baby restraint seat in the back of their car overnight and discovered she was not in her crib when they woke up Wednesday.

They did not now if the baby was breathing and said they were going to go to the Gallup Indian Medical Center.

As they were headed east on U. S. Historic Highway 66, Gallup firefighters and emergency personnel were headed west on the highway. They met up around the Allsup’s West and medical personnel examined the baby and said there was no use going on.

At that point, the area became a crime scene and Navajo Nation Police took over the investigation.

