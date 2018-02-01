Obituaries for Feb. 1, 2018

Ralph Lee White

TALIHINA, Okla. — Ralph Lee White, of Talihina, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at the age of 54.

Ralph was born July 16, 1963, in Fort Defiance, to Evelyn (Frazier) and Benjamin White Sr.

Ralph graduated from Talihina High School and received his associate degree from Eastern Oklahoma State College. Ralph was a proud member of the Oklahoma Choctaw Tribe as well as a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Ralph loved all sports and being outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing golf with his friends and family. He also loved animals, especially cats, and was a collector of cat figurines.

Ralph had several occupations, including being a machinist. However, his favorite was working as a cook where he was able to put his love of cooking to work.

Ralph leaves behind a loving family that includes his sister, Susan and husband Ben Manuelito of Window Rock; brothers, Meryle White of Albion, Oklahoma, and Ben White Jr. and wife Debbie of Kennesaw, Georgia; and nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Ben White Sr.; sisters, Ruth Arlene Hudson-Owens and Bernice Ann Wauneka. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the local Humane Society.

Burkhart Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Memories to Ralph’s family may be left on the Burkhart website at www.burkhartfuneralservice.com.

Jimson K. Bebo

LITTLEWATER, N.M. — Funeral services for Jimson K. Bebo, 58, will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. at the Rock of Ages Church in Littlewater, New Mexico.

Jimson was born April 17, 1959, into the Tl’ógí (Weaver-Zia Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). His nali is Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House); chei is Áshiihí (Salt People). He died Jan. 24, 2018.

Jimson is survived by his sons, Jerrison Bebo, Lyonel Bebo and Gabriel Bebo; mother, Martha Bebo; brothers, Harrison Bebo and Peterson Bebo; and sisters, Virginia Yazzie and Rhonda Enrico.

Jimson is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy K. Bebo; and sisters, Yvonne Bebo and Julia Chavez. Pallbearers will be Kirby Jones, Kyle Bebo, Braison Bebo, Shelton Bitsui, Marvin Spencer and Syvier Largo. Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Helen T. Pinto

TORREON, N.M. — Funeral services for Helen T. Pinto, 78, of Torreon, New Mexico, were held Jan. 27 at the Torreon Navajo Mission Church with Paul David Skiles officiating. Interment followed in Torreon.

Helen was born April 25, 1941, in Torreon, into the Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan)/Kinlichíi’nii (Red House Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan)/Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan). She died Jan. 21, 2018.

Helen had a fourth-grade education level and was self-employed as a weaver and silversmith. She enjoyed canvas, weaving and crocheting.

Helen is survived by her husband, Ronald Pinto; sons, Kenneth Toledo and Virgil Castillo; daughter, Wanda Ignacio; brothers, Roy Trujillo and Tony Trujillo; sister, Nanapah Trujillo; and 17 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by her son, Norbert Castillo; and parents, Jose Trujillo and Juanita Barbone. Pallbearers were Harley Augustine, Jayme Toledo, Brent Augustine, James Horsechief, Andres Lovato and Dylan Watts.

Honorary pallbearers were Ronald Pinto, Virgil Castillo, Kenneth Toledo, Ryan Toledo, Erik Ignacio, Larry Ignacio Jr., J.J. Otero and Andrew Castillo.

Daniels Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.