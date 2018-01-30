WR schools excusing students due to eclipse

Some schools across the Navajo Nation are excusing their students to miss the first two hours of school due to the full lunar eclipse occurring early Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, between 3 and 7 a.m.

Emerson John, a cultural liaison specialist with Tséhootsooí Medical Center, encourages Navajo students to take advantage of their two-hour delay to learn about the eclipse.

“This is considered one of the most sacred times within the universe,” said John. “The eclipse occurs when the sun, earth, and moon line up. It casts a full shadow.”

John said the nearly four-hour eclipse is a time when the “earth surface people have to display respect and reverence for self and the natural occurrence.”

During this sacred time, the Navajo people are advised to not eat, drink, sleep, run, or look at the eclipse for traditional purposes. John said that you risk your future health and wellbeing as an individual and could face unexpected health complications in the eyes and in the inner body system.

Navajo women who are pregnant are advised to not look at the eclipse because if they take the chance “their child to be born will already be affected.”

John said a way to protect yourself and your home during an eclipse is to place a honeeshgish by your doorway so that, “you don’t encounter any negative occurrences.”

Families are encouraged to take this time to pray and to teach their children to recognize and understand the sacredness of our surroundings. This practice may restore patience among our youth.

In hopes of creating dialogue to better understand Navajo culture and practices, John asks students to question why they were given a two-hour delay when they return back to their classrooms.

The Window Rock Unified School District released a statement allowing their students the option for a tardy excuse for the morning of the eclipse.

Superintendent Lynnette Michalski stated in a phone interview with the Times that she respects the homes of where her students are coming from.

“When you educate the whole child, you bring in home values and practices along with academic learning,” stated Michalski. “This (lunar eclipse) event falls under that category. I respect the homes of students who honor their culture and tradition.”

WRUSD bus routes will run on normal schedules.

Check with your schools or listen to your local radio stations for school delay updates.

