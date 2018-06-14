Marine vet deals with red tape – with help – to finally get new home

TOHATCHI, N.M.

Johnathan Becenti said he joined the Marines because it was a challenge unmatched by any of the other military branches. But when it came to getting a home through the Navajo Nation veteran’s organization – that was a challenge he prefers to have done without.

For five years he served his country but for three years he and his family were displaced. Finally on a hot, windy June afternoon, he and his wife Marnell Becenti happily watched as Southwest Indian Foundation transported a new home for them and their five children.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Becenti. “Today is a good day.”

The family’s new home was a product of Becenti’s persistence in providing the required documents requested by the Fort Defiance Veterans Agency Organization, especially when he was told time and time again that his application was incomplete. He submitted and then resubmitted documents.

“The process was long and drawn out,” said Becenti. “There were many obstacles regarding some of the information for the application. But that’s behind us now, and now we are at this point and I’m just very fortunate and happy knowing that me and my family will have a roof over our head.”

