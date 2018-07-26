‘A real surprise to me’

VP had no knowledge of Remington deal, says debate between speaker, prez unnecessary

WINDOW ROCK

In a revelation that sent ripples of shock through the Navajo Nation, it was revealed publicly on June 16 that the nation had made an offer to pay up to $525 million in cash to purchase Remington Firearms Company, LLC.

The news broke in a New York Times article and blindsided the president’s office, as well as the attorney general who should have, by all protocols, been made aware of such an ambitious transaction. Rumors and accusations began to fly and President Russell Begaye released a statement denouncing the Budget and Finance Committee proposal that he said had been made in secret, in consultation with outside attorneys, and without the involvement or consent of the executive branch.

Begaye said he would investigate the process that was used to see if Navajo Nation laws were broken in the highly “irregular” deal, which was ultimately turned down by Remington.