Recall petition accepted for Alamo School Board

, July 26, 2018

Submitted
The Alamo Navajo School Board controls the Alamo Navajo Community School, shown here. The K-12 BIE grant school has fewer than 300 students, yet the school board budgets $200,000 a year for travel.

WINDOW ROCK

Three more Alamo Navajo School Board members are on the verge of being removed.

On July 10, Bucky Apache, Hector Guerro and Edward Padilla were sent a letter from the Navajo Election Administration informing them the recall petition to remove them was sufficient.

This means community members gathered the required 299 signatures for each candidate to be recalled from his position for what the community members considered extravagant spending on travel.


About Author

Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah