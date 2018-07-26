Recall petition accepted for Alamo School Board

WINDOW ROCK

Three more Alamo Navajo School Board members are on the verge of being removed.

On July 10, Bucky Apache, Hector Guerro and Edward Padilla were sent a letter from the Navajo Election Administration informing them the recall petition to remove them was sufficient.

This means community members gathered the required 299 signatures for each candidate to be recalled from his position for what the community members considered extravagant spending on travel.