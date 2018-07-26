Lori’s dream accomplished

Piestewa Games bring 3,000 to compete in variety of events

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

With the Fiesta Bowl the new title sponsor, the Lori Piestewa National Native American Games welcomed over 3,000 athletes to this year’s annual event.

The Games, which is organized by the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission, featured basketball, cross-country, track & field, softball, youth baseball and volleyball for varying age groups.

“This is a huge year for us,” ASEC Executive Director Nikki Balich said. “We landed a title sponsor that coincides with our brand so well and we are so grateful.”

Balich tearfully acknowledged Lori’s mom, Percy Piestewa, and she said everything they do is driven by the Piestewa family.

“These games are to keep her legacy alive and honor her because of her love for sports,” she said. “We love them and we love Lori.”

With the recent passing of Terry Piestewa, Lori’s dad, Balich said this was the first time they held the games without him.

“If you look through the eyes of the Piestewa family and through the eyes of Percy you know this event is built through love,” she said.

Former Louisville women’s basketball standout Jude Schimmel and former U.S. Army Pfc. Jessica Lynch were honorary guest for this year’s event with Lynch being the honorary chair.

“It’s an honor and pleasure to be here, not only as an honorary chair but being here to support the Piestewa family,” Lynch said. “Every time I come back to Arizona I feel so welcomed. One of Lori’s dream was to bring people together and by looking out at the crowd today and seeing all of you here I think she’s accomplished that.”

Schimmel, a member of the Umatilla tribe, said she was flattered to be an honored guest and she reminded the participants to think about why they were there.

“It’s really awesome to see so many of you out here,” she said. “You know she was a brave hero and I hope you remember that while you are playing throughout the weekend.”