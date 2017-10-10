Apache County manager resigns

DURANGO, Colo.

Apache County Manger Delwin Wengert, who abruptly retired last week in the wake of an executive session discussing his employment status, said Tuesday he was under no pressure to leave.

He did say that “with two new supervisors, a lot of times they like to have a fresh start.”

Alton Joe Shepherd and Doyel Shamley took office this year.

Wengert said he’d been planning to retire for “a while,” and this seemed like a good time.

“I’ve had a good 23 years,” he said in a telephone interview. “I’ve enjoyed working with all the supervisors. We got a lot done.”

Wengert pointed to the two new county office buildings on the Navajo Nation – in Chinle and Ganado, Arizona – and miles of road improvements as some accomplishments he was pleased with during his tenure.

“It’s been a good run and the supervisors and I agreed it was a good time for me to retire,” Wengert said, adding that he is eligible for full retirement benefits.

None of the supervisors returned phone calls by press time.

A special supervisors’ meeting was scheduled Tuesday to discuss appointing an interim manager.

