Select Page

Appeals court: BLM violated law in issuing Chaco permits

Posted by | May 9, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

Clouds move across the sky and over the Chaco Canyon National Monument on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

The U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the Bureau of Land Management violated the National Environmental Policy Act when approving oil and gas permits near Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

It’s been an eventful and successful couple of weeks for those who have worked to stop future oil and gas extraction in and around Chaco Canyon. First, New Mexico State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard declared a moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on state trust lands in the Greater Chaco area.

“The protection of Chaco is essential to safeguard archaeological and cultural resources of New Mexico’s tribes, nations, and pueblos,” stated Garcia Richard. “The Chaco Canyon working group, comprised of tribal and environmental leaders, has started important discussions about how we can protect the area and manage all of the land responsibly.”

On Tuesday, the news was released that Diné Citizens Against Ruining our Envirornment, San Juan Citizens Alliance, Wildearth Guardians, and the Natural Resources Defense Council had successfully appealed a 2018 decision concluding the BLM had not violated either the National Historic Preservation Act or NEPA.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

New Mexico students help redesign Jemez Historic Site

US pregnancy deaths are up, especially among minorities

US land managers ordered to review several drilling permits

South Dakota governor, Oglala Sioux in protests standoff

North Dakota begins census campaign aimed at accurate count

South Dakota governor won't test tribal ban from reservation

Review: David McCullough explores the pioneers in new book

3rd suspect convicted in 2017 Pine Ridge Reservation slaying

Tribe helps 2 students attend South Dakota technical schools

7 more New Mexico counties suing opioid makers, distributors

Court to hear tribe's appeal in predatory loan lawsuit

Hiking South Dakota peak offers cultural lesson for students

Tribal college in North Dakota to end nursing program

Arizona man convicted in child rape on Navajo Nation

Bullock signs missing-persons bill, vetoes other measures

Tester urges Interior to fight drilling next to Glacier park

Officers investigating man's body found in Tongue River

North Carolina lawyer Cheslie Kryst named Miss USA 2019

US senators push nutrition legislation for Native youth

Alaska lawmaker takes issue with Black History Month bill

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

38.0 F (3.3 C)
Dewpoint: 33.1 F (0.6 C)
Humidity: 83%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.00

More weather »