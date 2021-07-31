Applications open for phase 2 of CARES Act payments

WINDOW ROCK

The application process for the second and final phase of the CARES Act program opens Aug. 1, the controller’s office announced.

Eligible enrolled members of the Navajo Tribe, who suffered negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and did not previously receive Hardship Assistance during the first phase, may apply.

Phase II applications will be done with paper or digital PDF applications instead of through an automated online portal.

The fillable, printable PDF file of the application can be downloaded and printed from the controller’s office website (www.nnooc.org, click on blue button).

The application period ends Sept. 30.

Controller’s office employees will be available to provide applications and assistance at the following locations, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MDT):

Central Agency: Chinle Chapter, Hard Rock Chapter, Black Mesa Chapter, Forest Lake Chapter, Many Farms Chapter and Pinon Chapter.

Northern Agency: Naschitti Chapter, Shiprock Chapter, Teec Nos Pos Chapter, Upper Fruitland Chapter.

Western Agency: Tuba City Chapter, LeChee Chapter, Kayenta Chapter.

Eastern Agency: Tsayatoh Chapter, Thoreau Chapter (other chapters to be announced).

Fort Defiance Agency: Controller’s office, located at Administration Building 1 in Window Rock.

Completed/signed applications may be submitted no later than end of business (5 p.m. MDT) on Sept. 30, via mail, in-person, or by email as follows:

By mail:

Navajo Nation Office of the Controller

RE: Hardship Phase II

P.O. Box 3150

Window Rock, Arizona 86515

In-person:

Delivered to the Office of the Controller, located at Administration Building 1, Window Rock, Arizona, 86515

By email:

applications@hardship.nnooc.org

Funding for Phase II payments will come from approximately $41 million remaining in the Navajo CARES Hardship Assistance Program fund.

Acting Controller Elizabeth Begay indicated that applicants will only receive $400 per person, because of the smaller amount of funding available.

“In phase two, we have a limited amount of money and we’re anticipating 90,000 or so applicants that have not been assisted in phase one,” she said.

Applicants should be prepared to provide complete information including full name, Census number, CIB, date of birth, chapter affiliation and an accurate address, phone number and email.

Information: Hardship Hotline, 888-291-9748.