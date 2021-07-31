Select Page

Applications open for phase 2 of CARES Act payments

Rima Krisst

Posted by | Jul 31, 2021 | , |

WINDOW ROCK

The application process for the second and final phase of the CARES Act program opens Aug. 1, the controller’s office announced.

Eligible enrolled members of the Navajo Tribe, who suffered negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and did not previously receive Hardship Assistance during the first phase, may apply.

Phase II applications will be done with paper or digital PDF applications instead of through an automated online portal.

The fillable, printable PDF file of the application can be downloaded and printed from the controller’s office website (www.nnooc.org, click on blue button).

The application period ends Sept. 30.

Controller’s office employees will be available to provide applications and assistance at the following locations, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MDT):

  • Central Agency: Chinle Chapter, Hard Rock Chapter, Black Mesa Chapter, Forest Lake Chapter, Many Farms Chapter and Pinon Chapter.
  • Northern Agency: Naschitti Chapter, Shiprock Chapter, Teec Nos Pos Chapter, Upper Fruitland Chapter.
  • Western Agency: Tuba City Chapter, LeChee Chapter, Kayenta Chapter.
  • Eastern Agency: Tsayatoh Chapter, Thoreau Chapter (other chapters to be announced).
  • Fort Defiance Agency: Controller’s office, located at Administration Building 1 in Window Rock.

Completed/signed applications may be submitted no later than end of business (5 p.m. MDT) on Sept. 30, via mail, in-person, or by email as follows:

  • By mail:

Navajo Nation Office of the Controller
RE: Hardship Phase II
P.O. Box 3150
Window Rock, Arizona 86515

  • In-person:
    Delivered to the Office of the Controller, located at Administration Building 1, Window Rock, Arizona, 86515
  • By email:
    applications@hardship.nnooc.org

Funding for Phase II payments will come from approximately $41 million remaining in the Navajo CARES Hardship Assistance Program fund.

Acting Controller Elizabeth Begay indicated that applicants will only receive $400 per person, because of the smaller amount of funding available.

“In phase two, we have a limited amount of money and we’re anticipating 90,000 or so applicants that have not been assisted in phase one,” she said.

Applicants should be prepared to provide complete information including full name, Census number, CIB, date of birth, chapter affiliation and an accurate address, phone number and email.

Information: Hardship Hotline, 888-291-9748.

Rate:

About The Author

Rima Krisst

Reporter and photojournalist Rima Krisst has been with the Navajo Times since July of 2018, and covers our Arts and Culture and Government Affairs beats. Prior to joining the editorial team at the Times, Krisst worked in various capacities in the areas of communications, public relations, marketing and Indian Affairs policy on behalf of the Tribes, Nations and Pueblos of New Mexico. Among her posts, she served as Director of PR and Communications for the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department under Governor Bill Richardson, Healthcare Outreach and Education Manager for the Eight Northern Pueblos, Tribal Tourism Liaison for the City of Santa Fe, and Marketing Projects Coordinator for Santa Fe Indian Market. As a writer and photographer, she has also worked independently as a contractor on many special projects, and her work has been published in magazines. Krisst earned her B.S. in Business Administration/Finance from the University of Connecticut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

71°
Partly Cloudy
51% humidity
wind: 5mph N
H 84 • L 54

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT