Bízhí wóózhch’į́į́d

Eagle is sacred to the Navajo, says medicine man

FORT DEFIANCE

Investigations continue into the shootings of three raptors that occurred at Navajo Agricultural Products Industry lands during the season of the first cries of the eaglet known as wóózhch’į́į́d.

According to Kevin Gleason, the law enforcement manger at the Navajo Nation Fish & Wildlife, progress has been made but he wouldn’t elaborate and referred the Navajo Times to the Navajo Nation president’s office.

Three eagles, one bald and two golden, were found at NAPI with their tail feathers missing.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the bald eagle was shot on March 13 and later died from its injuries.

Eight days later, on March 21, an adult male golden eagle was found with its tail feathers missing. One of its wings had to be amputated due to an infection. Officials said it was not going to be released back into the wild.

Cottonwood Rehab in Espanola , New Mexico – where the bird was taken for rehabilitation – named it Pax.

The third bird, which was shot during the period of March 29 to 30, was found with all its tail feathers taken. Navajo Nation Police found the eagle on April 2.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.