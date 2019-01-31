Polic Blotter: NM State Police sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols

SANTA FE

New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance and driver’s license checks in all New Mexico counties during the month of February, according to a State Police news release.

“We are bringing awareness to these events in an effort to reduce alcohol-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising,” the release states.

“These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about drinking and driving.

“Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drink and drive,” the release states.