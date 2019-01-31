Select Page

Leaving everything on the mat

Posted by | Jan 31, 2019 | |

3 Chinle High girls wrestlers qualify for state

WINSLOW, Ariz.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie

Chinle’s Nikayla Wagner grapples with Monument Valley’s Miah Johnson at the Arizona Division I Section IV tournament in Winslow, Arizona on Saturday.

For a few agonizing seconds, Chinle freshman Nikayla Wagner wondered where her match was headed in the championship bout of the 185-pound weight class on Saturday afternoon.

Wagner’s opponent, Miah Johnson of Monument Valley, came up with some key points late in the third period and a once promising lead disappeared. Johnson came up with a takedown and a near-fall to pull within 12-10 at the Arizona Division I, Section IV all-girls wrestling meet at Winslow High School.

“I was a little worried when she was getting those points,” Wagner said. “I thought I was going to get behind.”

Needless to say, Wagner was glad she held on in what was the most exciting match on Saturday afternoon.

“She gave me a real challenge,” the Chinle grappler said of Johnson. “It was hard earning my points because she is so strong.”

Wagner was one of two wrestlers that earned sectional titles for Chinle High as sophomore Anjane Rose Chee also took gold at 145.

Both wrestlers will earn one of the top seeds at next month’s state wrestling tournament, which is scheduled for Feb. 8 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

“They left everything on the mat, like I had asked them to,” Chinle coach Nathan Wagner Sr. said of his pupils. “Like I always tell them, win or lose they have to leave everything on the mat and the outcome will sort itself out.”

In her championship bout, Chee said it took her three attempts to finally pin Monument Valley’s Rhiannon Clark.

“I almost took her down for a pin the first time but she got out of it,” Chee said. “The second time I did it again and she got out of it again. The third time she went all the way down.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Panel calls for delay on casino votes until study is done

Montana considers bills to address missing Native women

Oklahoma governor taps Chickasaw Nation official for cabinet

Power struggle emerges in Montana's Crow tribe after vote

New Davenport exhibit challenges assumptions on race

Bill to require tracking of missing Native women advances

Utah judge denies challenge to Navajo's election candidacy

New Mexico bill to rename Columbus Day clears hurdle

Alamo man accused of sexual abuse; Could get life in prison

Colorado Supreme Court won't reconsider oil and gas decision

As cold stalks Midwest, focus is on protecting vulnerable

House panel highlights bills against gender-based violence

Massachusetts tribe opposes tribal land bill in Congress

Claims against tribe stemming from horse roundup dismissed

FBI investigating death of man pursued by Rosebud police

Institute of American Indian Arts plans for research center

Coroner: Wyoming boy died of hypothermia, was intoxicated

Seth Damon selected as speaker of 24th Navajo Nation Council

Multicultural education reforms advance in Legislature

Tobacco tax increase fails in Wyoming

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

45.0 F (7.2 C)
Dewpoint: 25.0 F (-3.9 C)
Humidity: 46%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.06

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT