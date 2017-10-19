Police Blotter: Hikers rescued on SF Peaks

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue Unit conducted two search and rescue missions on the San Francisco Peaks on Oct. 11, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Around 3 p.m., the Flagstaff 911 Center received a call from a woman who reported she was lost after starting a hike. The woman and her three children, ages 11 to 2, from the Phoenix area had parked on the Snowbowl Road and started off on a hike.

The woman reported she was on a trail but was confused and did not know the way to return to her vehicle.

Deputies were able to get her location from her call to 911 and had her start walking out. A deputy responded and walked the trail, meeting the woman and assisting her back to her parked car.

Around 6:35 p.m., the Flagstaff 911 Center received another call for a rescue on the Peaks.

A 19-year-old male and his girlfriend from the Phoenix area were hiking the Humphreys Peak Trail when the male injured his ankle and reported a possible fracture.

The Search and Rescue Unit responded and prepared a litter to carry the injured hiker. The hiker was able to make his way partially down the trail. Searchers made their way up the trail and contacted the hiker and assisted him off the mountain. The hiker refused medical treatment.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.